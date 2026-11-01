Rosstat suffered a large-scale cyberattack: databases and servers destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
Belarusian cyberpartisans and Silent Crow claimed to have destroyed Rosstat’s IT systems and stolen more than 10 TB of data. The agency’s website published statistics on Russia’s losses in the war.
Belarusian cyberpartisans, together with the Silent Crow group, claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on the federal state statistics service of the russian federation. The agency’s IT infrastructure was destroyed. Belarusian cyberpartisans report this, according to UNN.
Details
The cyberpartisans, together with their colleagues from the Silent Crow group, destroyed the “heart” of Rosstat, where all key data on the socio-economic indicators of Putin’s regime was received
According to available information, these included databases, servers, a virtualization environment, a document management system, workstations, automated workstations, and VPNs.
They destroyed the key systems STATEK, TsSOD, “Demography,” SED, ESSO, OFSN, an employee surveillance system, “Statregister,” TsAP, and others. They obtained valuable data, including information classified as a state secret. The total volume of downloaded documents and databases exceeds 10 TB. They published official Ukrainian statistics on russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine on the Rosstat website
We remind you
DIU cyber specialists carried out a large-scale attack on the group of companies “Filanko,” a major provider of internet and hosting services for russia’s security agencies. As a result of the operation, thousands of servers and devices were put out of operation, hundreds of terabytes of data were destroyed, and more than $1.3 million was seized.