Rosneft's oil refinery, which supplies Moscow with fuel, halted part of its production after a drone attack

The Ryazan oil refinery owned by Rosneft, which supplies fuel, among other areas, to the Moscow region, shut down one of its primary oil processing units after a drone attack on October 15. The cause was a fire and damage to equipment. Reuters reports this, citing industry sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency's sources, the strike caused the AT-6 primary oil processing unit to catch fire, forcing an emergency shutdown. Inter-unit pipelines and pipe racks were also damaged.

Pavel Malkov, governor of the Ryazan region, earlier confirmed a massive drone attack and a fire at the oil refinery premises.

The refinery continues to operate other units

According to sources, three other primary oil processing units — AVT-1, AVT-3, and AVT-4 — remained operational. They may be used while the damaged equipment is being repaired.

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Notably, the AT-6 unit had already been damaged in a drone attack on September 6. It also had to be shut down in an emergency at that time.

The Ryazan oil refinery has a nominal processing capacity of 17 million tonnes of oil per year. The facility can produce approximately 3.4 million tonnes of gasoline and 3.8 million tonnes of diesel fuel annually.

OSINT analysts showed the likely location of the strike and fire at a Gazprom plant near Surgut