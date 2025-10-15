Ronaldo sets new record, becoming top scorer in World Cup qualifiers

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the top scorer in World Cup qualifiers in the history of football. This is reported by UNN with reference to 433.

Details

Ronaldo scored a brace in the 2026 World Cup qualifier match between the national teams of Portugal and Hungary. His first goal was the 40th in the forward's career.

Currently, the list of top scorers in the history of World Cup qualifiers is as follows:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 41 goals; Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala) - 39; Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 36; Ali Daei (Iran) - 35; Robert Lewandowski (Poland) - 33.

We should add that Ronaldo's brace did not help the Portuguese overcome the Hungarians - the game ended with a score of 2:2.

Recall

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, reaching a fortune of $1.4 billion. His move to the Al-Nassr club in Saudi Arabia secured him one of the largest contracts in football history and the highest average annual salary.

