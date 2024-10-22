Rome resident wakes up from prolonged coma and forgets 39 years of his life

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.5m/s
72%
Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure
April 3, 06:59 PM

April 3, 06:59 PM • 12486 views

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin
April 3, 07:15 PM

April 3, 07:15 PM • 10260 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out
April 3, 07:24 PM

April 3, 07:24 PM • 8020 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy
02:06 AM

02:06 AM • 7312 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli
03:29 AM

03:29 AM • 10054 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"
04:00 AM

04:00 AM • 5118 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 07:36 PM • 25762 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM • 90572 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 124077 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 178610 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 04:23 PM • 23520 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26100 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39923 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons
April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48353 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
April 3, 10:44 AM

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136855 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rome resident wakes up from prolonged coma and forgets 39 years of his life

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19402 views

A 63-year-old man from Rome woke up from a coma thinking he was 24 years old and in the 1980s. He did not recognize his wife and son, having lost the memory of 39 years of his life due to a head injury in a car accident in 2019.

Rome resident wakes up from prolonged coma and forgets 39 years of his life

The man lost consciousness in a car accident in 2019. When he came to, he thought he was 24 years old and in the 80s.

Writes UNN with reference to RAI and Il Messaggero.

Details

In 2019, Luciano d'Adamo was hit by a car in Rome and lost consciousness. After a while, he regained consciousness after the accident, convinced that he was 24 years old, born in 1980. He did not recognize his wife or son. Thus, he lost the memories of 39 years of his life.

When he regained consciousness in the hospital, he dictated his mother's home number to the nurse, 

- the material says.  

When they announced the arrival of a woman, he thought it was his mother, but instead a stranger entered the room:

“She called me 'Luciano'. And I wondered how she knew my name.

Later, a 35-year-old man introduced himself to him as his son. D'Adamo recalls his thoughts at the time: “How can a person who was born much later than me be my son?

Mysterious creator of bitcoin has been identified, claims new HBO movie04.10.24, 17:09 • 99341 view

When Luciano got out of bed and looked at himself in the mirror, he started screaming when he saw a man with gray hair:

“A 24-year-old boy turned into a 63-year-old man.

He was told that the accident had taken place on Via delle Fornaci, not in Monte Mario, and not in 1980, but in 2019. However, due to the head injury, he lost the memory of the previous 39 years of his life.

Today, the 68-year-old man is trying to resume his former life, in particular with the help of family and friends, which, however, causes him great difficulties.

Schumacher family blackmailed over secret files, two arrested25.06.24, 00:25 • 17943 views

“Every now and then I meet someone who greets me... It must be an old friend, but I don't know who,” he told Il Messaggero . 

With the help of psychologists, he and his wife are rebuilding their relationship, which they had to start from scratch. Luciano never received any compensation, as the driver who hit him was never found.

Telegraph: Princess Anne suffers partial memory loss after injury25.06.24, 05:14 • 24592 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
