Telegraph: Princess Anne suffers partial memory loss after injury

British Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, suffered partial memory loss after a head injury, The Daily Telegraph reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that she has a concussion. Due to memory loss, doctors cannot establish the circumstances of what happened. It is assumed that the princess could have been injured while riding a horse at Gatcombe Park estate, including from a hoof strike. She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains.

Buckingham Palace reported that Anna will make a "full and speedy recovery". She is expected to be discharged later this week.

