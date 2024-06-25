Telegraph: Princess Anne suffers partial memory loss after injury
Kyiv • UNN
The 73-year-old princess suffered a concussion, and it is not known what happened to her, as she does not remember anything about the incident. It is assumed that Anna, an experienced rider, was injured while riding a horse
British Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, suffered partial memory loss after a head injury, The Daily Telegraph reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that she has a concussion. Due to memory loss, doctors cannot establish the circumstances of what happened. It is assumed that the princess could have been injured while riding a horse at Gatcombe Park estate, including from a hoof strike. She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains.
Buckingham Palace reported that Anna will make a "full and speedy recovery". She is expected to be discharged later this week.
