Telegraph: Princess Anne suffers partial memory loss after injury

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2902 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93098 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105498 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121439 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190192 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234321 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143747 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181819 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Telegraph: Princess Anne suffers partial memory loss after injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24592 views

The 73-year-old princess suffered a concussion, and it is not known what happened to her, as she does not remember anything about the incident. It is assumed that Anna, an experienced rider, was injured while riding a horse

Telegraph: Princess Anne suffers partial memory loss after injury

British Princess Anne, daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, suffered partial memory loss after a head injury, The Daily Telegraph reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that she has a concussion. Due to memory loss, doctors cannot establish the circumstances of what happened. It is assumed that the princess could have been injured while riding a horse at Gatcombe Park estate, including from a hoof strike. She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains.

Buckingham Palace reported that Anna will make a "full and speedy recovery". She is expected to be discharged later this week.

Princess Kate makes her first public appearance since starting cancer treatment - attends King Charles' birthday parade15.06.24, 15:31 • 16730 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthNews of the World