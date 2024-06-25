Schumacher family blackmailed over secret files, two arrested

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2692 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92767 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121243 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190095 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234271 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143698 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369355 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181816 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92781 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87462 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105284 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101447 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121256 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1740 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4978 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11994 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13611 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17557 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Schumacher family blackmailed over secret files, two arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17943 views

Germany has detained two men who allegedly blackmailed Michael Schumacher's family, demanding millions of euros in exchange for not publishing confidential files about the Formula 1 driver.

Schumacher family blackmailed over secret files, two arrested

Two men were detained in Germany who allegedly blackmailed the family of German Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher, reports AR with reference to the German prosecutor's office, UNN .

Details

The prosecutor's office in the German city of Wuppertal said that the suspects told Schumacher's family that they had files that the family did not want to make public. The two men allegedly demanded a payment of several million euros or they would publish the files online.

As alleged evidence, the suspects sent some files to the family, prosecutors said. They did not provide further details on the contents of the files.

Investigators managed to track down the suspects. The men turned out to be a father and son from Wuppertal, aged 53 and 30, who were on probation in another case.

The men were detained on June 19 in the parking lot of a supermarket in the central city of Gross-Gerau. They are in custody.

If found guilty, they face a fine or imprisonment of up to five years

said Chief Prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert.

21.04.23, 03:25 • 635874 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Germany
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31