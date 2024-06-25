Schumacher family blackmailed over secret files, two arrested

Two men were detained in Germany who allegedly blackmailed the family of German Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher, reports AR with reference to the German prosecutor's office, UNN .

The prosecutor's office in the German city of Wuppertal said that the suspects told Schumacher's family that they had files that the family did not want to make public. The two men allegedly demanded a payment of several million euros or they would publish the files online.

As alleged evidence, the suspects sent some files to the family, prosecutors said. They did not provide further details on the contents of the files.

Investigators managed to track down the suspects. The men turned out to be a father and son from Wuppertal, aged 53 and 30, who were on probation in another case.

The men were detained on June 19 in the parking lot of a supermarket in the central city of Gross-Gerau. They are in custody.