Mysterious creator of bitcoin has been identified, claims new HBO movie

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55490 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102098 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164892 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136672 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142453 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181183 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112038 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171977 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95160 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108828 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110931 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39950 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47411 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164892 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188342 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141341 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141439 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146182 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137632 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154548 views
Mysterious creator of bitcoin has been identified, claims new HBO movie

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99302 views

An HBO documentary claims that the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, has been revealed. The revelation could affect financial markets and elections in the United States, as well as raise questions about potential complicity in crimes.

A new HBO documentary claims to have revealed the real identity of pseudonymous bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, UNN reports citing Politico. 

Details

If these findings are widely recognized, the revelation could shock global financial markets and even the US presidential election, given how Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump has garnered the support of bitcoin enthusiasts, the publication notes.

The documentary is the latest work by Emmy Award nominee Cullen Hoback, who received critical acclaim for his series Q: Into the Storm" series, which exposed the authors of the QAnon conspiracy theory. The main exposé will air next Wednesday at 2 a.m. CET.

Bitcoin has become a financial phenomenon of the Internet age. Since its inception in 2009, the censorship-resistant cryptocurrency, which exists on a decentralized ledger called a blockchain, has become a means of saving for those who believe that traditional money is systematically devalued; a means of speculation for those who feel excluded from conventional financial markets; and, most notably, a popular means of paying for illicit products and services such as drugs, cyber fraud, and murder-for-hire.

Backed by active supporters such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, it has grown into a trillion-dollar asset class, becoming so large that even central banks have had to consider it as a potential rival to their own systems.

Thus, the exposure of Satoshi as its alleged creator threatens to raise a number of serious questions, not least regarding his potential complicity in crimes involving the use of bitcoin. It could also make him one of the richest men in the world: Satoshi himself is estimated to control around 1.1 million bitcoins, but it is unclear whether he still has access to the cryptographic keys to the fortune. If he did, the net worth would be $66 billion at current estimates.

Addendum

Interestingly, as the documentary's airing date approached, several large wallets from the Satoshi era became active for the first time since 2009.

According to Bitcoin Magazine, about 250 bitcoins have been withdrawn from wallets over the past two weeks - worth about $15 million at Thursday's bitcoin rate of $60,754. Although the coins are not officially linked to the wallets used by Satoshi Nakamoto, they have been inactive since the early days of bitcoin, when the cryptocurrency was worth almost nothing. The creators of the wallets were undoubtedly Satoshi's first associates, the publication notes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologiesUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising