Romanian court rejects Simion's appeal: Nicușor Dan will become president
Kyiv • UNN
The Constitutional Court of Romania has rejected George Simion's request to cancel the elections. Nicușor Dan, who won the elections, will assume the duties of president.
The Constitutional Court unanimously rejected George Simion's request to annul the second round of presidential elections as unfounded.
Reports UNN with reference to the press service The Constitutional Court of Romania.
Details
At the meeting on May 22, 2025, the Constitutional Court considered the motion to annul the elections of the President of Romania in the second round of voting on May 18, 2025, filed by George-Nicolae Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR.
Following the discussion, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the request to annul the elections as unfounded.
Context
On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) received the protocol of the Central Election Bureau (CEC) of the second round of voting.
Durov hinted at interference by one of the European governments in the elections in Romania. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded18.05.25, 20:57 • 4214 views
The CEC also announced that if the request to annul the elections is rejected, a solemn meeting will be organized to approve the election results.
On Tuesday evening, AUR presidential candidate George Simion announced that he would demand the annulment of the elections.
We will act through legal channels, both domestically and internationally, to ensure that our movement wins its case. Therefore, for the reasons stated in the CCR decision of December 6, 2024, I, as a participant in the election race, will appeal to the Constitutional Court to annul the elections. Why? Because it was about buying votes! 100 million euros is the budget allocated only in the Republic of Moldova for electoral tourism and the purchase of the will of Bessarabian Romanians, who have been unfairly demonized over the past week. Because they used the administrative resource of another state to annul the elections.
However, the Constitutional Court of Romania rejected George Simion's motion, and the leader, in turn, stated that the CCR "continued the coup d'état."
It is now obvious that Nicușor Dan, a pro-European politician who won the May elections, will assume the duties of President of Romania at a ceremony on Thursday this week.
Recall
Pro-European candidate Nicușor Dan received 53.60% of the vote, surpassing pro-Russian George Simion by more than 7%.
George Simion, the leader of the pro-Russian "Alliance for the Unity of Romanians", acknowledged Nicușor Dan's victory.
Acting President of Romania, Ilie Bolojan signed a law allowing the military to shoot down drones that illegally enter the country's airspace.
Romania's president-elect denied the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine — Politico21.05.25, 16:47 • 3100 views