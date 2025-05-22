Romanian court rejects Simion's appeal: Nicușor Dan will become president

$41.440.05
Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 22961 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
07:34 AM • 23581 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 78452 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 157466 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 142392 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 143207 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 292412 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 116481 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 143300 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 331708 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW

May 22, 01:47 AM • 51394 views

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine

May 22, 02:18 AM • 38424 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

May 22, 04:46 AM • 42126 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

05:39 AM • 43655 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

07:48 AM • 21296 views
Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

09:24 AM • 22961 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 107904 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 292412 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 240384 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 331708 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Binyamin Netanyahu

Marco Rubio

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Israel

Poland

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 3048 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

07:48 AM • 21430 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 133083 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 156013 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 180489 views
The Guardian

Mi-8

TikTok

Instagram

Romanian court rejects Simion's appeal: Nicușor Dan will become president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

The Constitutional Court of Romania has rejected George Simion's request to cancel the elections. Nicușor Dan, who won the elections, will assume the duties of president.

Romanian court rejects Simion's appeal: Nicușor Dan will become president

The Constitutional Court unanimously rejected George Simion's request to annul the second round of presidential elections as unfounded.

Reports UNN with reference to the press service The Constitutional Court of Romania.

Details

At the meeting on May 22, 2025, the Constitutional Court considered the motion to annul the elections of the President of Romania in the second round of voting on May 18, 2025, filed by George-Nicolae Simion, the leader of the far-right party AUR.

Following the discussion, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the request to annul the elections as unfounded.

- the report says.

Context

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) received the protocol of the Central Election Bureau (CEC) of the second round of voting.

Durov hinted at interference by one of the European governments in the elections in Romania. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded18.05.25, 20:57 • 4214 views

The CEC also announced that if the request to annul the elections is rejected, a solemn meeting will be organized to approve the election results.

On Tuesday evening, AUR presidential candidate George Simion announced that he would demand the annulment of the elections.

We will act through legal channels, both domestically and internationally, to ensure that our movement wins its case. Therefore, for the reasons stated in the CCR decision of December 6, 2024, I, as a participant in the election race, will appeal to the Constitutional Court to annul the elections. Why? Because it was about buying votes! 100 million euros is the budget allocated only in the Republic of Moldova for electoral tourism and the purchase of the will of Bessarabian Romanians, who have been unfairly demonized over the past week. Because they used the administrative resource of another state to annul the elections.

- Simion claimed. 

However, the Constitutional Court of Romania rejected George Simion's motion, and the leader, in turn, stated that the CCR "continued the coup d'état."

It is now obvious that Nicușor Dan, a pro-European politician who won the May elections, will assume the duties of President of Romania at a ceremony on Thursday this week.

Recall

Pro-European candidate Nicușor Dan received 53.60% of the vote, surpassing pro-Russian George Simion by more than 7%. 

George Simion, the leader of the pro-Russian "Alliance for the Unity of Romanians", acknowledged Nicușor Dan's victory.

Acting President of Romania, Ilie Bolojan signed a law allowing the military to shoot down drones that illegally enter the country's airspace.

Romania's president-elect denied the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine — Politico21.05.25, 16:47 • 3100 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Romania
Moldova
