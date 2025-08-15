$41.510.09
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 52425 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 47606 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 40387 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 47040 views
Romania seeks to expand joint mine-clearing mission with Bulgaria and Turkey in the Black Sea to protect against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

Romania proposes expanding the joint mine-clearing mission with Bulgaria and Turkey in the Black Sea. The goal is to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure and trade routes from threats posed by Russia.

Romania seeks to expand joint mine-clearing mission with Bulgaria and Turkey in the Black Sea to protect against Russia

Romania proposes to expand the joint Black Sea demining mission with Bulgaria and Turkey to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure and trade routes from threats from Russia. This was stated by Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu in an interview with Reuters, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, NATO allies Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey should expand the joint Black Sea demining group with new patrols to protect energy infrastructure and trade routes from possible Russian attacks.

The project should be expanded in the direction of patrolling in the coming years. We will discuss this with our allies in the near future

- Ionuț Moșteanu reported.

He emphasized that the Black Sea will remain an active threat zone from Russia, so it is necessary to deter the aggressor and ensure the protection of energy and freedom of navigation.

The Black Sea… will remain a battlefield for Russia. We must confront (Russia) and protect our interests, namely energy infrastructure, maritime trade, and freedom of navigation. These are our goals, and they will be protected

- said the Romanian Minister of Defense.

As Reuters writes, Romania has a 650-kilometer land border with Ukraine, and during the war, fragments of Russian drones repeatedly fell on its territory. Moșteanu mentioned "almost daily" attempts to jam GPS signals in the Black Sea. He stated that Russia is likely behind this, which denies such accusations.

Recall

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. Information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

Pletenchuk on demining the Black Sea: international experience shows that this is a job for years11.07.24, 08:45 • 19950 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
NATO
European Union
Bulgaria
Romania
Turkey
Ukraine