Romania asks Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory - mass media

Romania has asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory. Such a proposal was voiced in Bucharest during a visit by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga, UNN reports with reference to FAZ.

During his first visits to neighboring Western countries, Ukraine's new Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called for further support for his country. In Bratislava, he was promised support for Slovakia's efforts to join the European Union as soon as possible. However, there are disagreements over Ukraine's accession to NATO, which the Slovak government, led by Prime Minister Robert Fitzo, is skeptical about.

"A NATO country, Romania, has asked Sibiga in Bucharest to shoot down Russian drones," the publication notes.

In Vienna on Thursday, Sibiga spoke with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, according to Austrian sources, about "continued support for Ukraine in light of the brutal Russian aggression" and the prospects for the peace process.

Austria, which is not a NATO member and does not supply weapons to Ukraine because of its neutral status, has pledged to continue supporting Ukraine's "sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity" both bilaterally and within the EU. So far, Vienna has already mobilized state financial and humanitarian aid worth about 250 million euros for Ukraine and neighboring states.

