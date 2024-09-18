Sibiga meets with Romanian Foreign Minister to discuss military assistance and energy resilience

During his first foreign visit to Romania, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu. The diplomats discussed energy sustainability and military assistance to Ukraine. Sibiga wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

We discussed energy sustainability, Black Sea security, and military assistance. We are very grateful for the Romanian Patriot system. We continue to work together to promote the Peace Formula. We agreed on mutual respect and the best European standards in the protection of national minorities of both countries - said Sibiga.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister thanked Romania for its unwavering support of Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression. In particular, for supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

On Thursday, September 5, Ukrainian President Klaus Iohannis signed a law on the free transfer of one of Patriotair defense systems to Ukraine. Romania expects its allies to replace the transferred system.