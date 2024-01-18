Roman Hrynkevych is wanted - SBI

Ihor Hrynkevych's son, Roman, one of the members of the criminal group exposed in the procurement of clothing for the Armed Forces, was put on the wanted list. This was reported by SBI advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, UNN reports.

Yesterday, a number of urgent searches were conducted to find and detain members of the criminal group, including a relative of a Lviv businessman. Unfortunately, he has not yet been found, but he has been served with a notice of suspicion of fraud and participation in a criminal group in accordance with the law. He has been put on the wanted list. If you know about his whereabouts, please inform law enforcement agencies. He did not officially cross the border - said Tetiana Sapian.

To recap

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces. As law enforcement sources told UNN, the suspects are Ihor Hrynkevych and his son.

Also yesterday, a journalist of UNN was informed by the Office of the Prosecutor General that law enforcement officers are establishing the whereabouts of Roman Hrynkevych in order to choose a measure of restraint against him.

Ministry of Defense terminates contracts with Hrynkevych's companies and submits an application to the SBI