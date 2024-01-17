ukenru
Ministry of Defense terminates contracts with Hrynkevych's companies and submits an application to the SBI

Ministry of Defense terminates contracts with Hrynkevych's companies and submits an application to the SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25267 views

The Ministry of Defense filed an application to the State Bureau of Investigation to be recognized as a victim in the case against companies affiliated with businessman Ihor Hrynkevych

The Ministry of Defense has decided to terminate the contract for the supply of products with the company of entrepreneur Ihor Hrynkevych, Trade Lines Retail. The agency also filed a petition with the State Bureau of Investigation to recognize the Defense Ministry as an injured party in the case against companies affiliated with Hrynkevych. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense filed an application to the State Bureau of Investigation to be recognized as an injured party in the case against companies affiliated with businessman Ihor Hrynkevych 

- the statement said.

It is reported that as the Ministry of Defense learned from the SBI, during the pre-trial investigation, the SBI received evidence that under the contracts signed on February 23, 2023, the companies Construction Company Citigrad, Trade Lines Retail, and Construction Alliance Montazhproekt supplied the Ministry of Defense with low-quality goods.

"This caused material damage to the Ministry of Defense totaling more than UAH 934 million, according to the SBI," the statement said.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the SBI seized the accounts and assets of these companies.

"At the end of 2023, one of the above-mentioned companies, Trade Lines Retail, was recognized as the winner of one of 30 contracts for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a competitive bidding in the Prozorro system. Due to the inability to ensure the supply of food, the Ministry of Defense made a decision and sent all the necessary documents to Trade Line Retail to terminate the contract. In order to avoid difficulties with food supply, on January 16, the Ministry of Defense announced another tender in Prozorro for the conclusion of a contract for the supply of food for the Armed Forces under the procedure of direct contracts," the Ministry of Defense informs.

The State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in a case involving UAH 1 billion worth of clothing for the Armed Forces.

We are talking, in particular, about Ihor Hrynkevych and his son Roman.

According to the SBI, on December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. USD 500 thousand was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies controlled by him during the investigation of criminal proceedings. Ihor Hrynkevych had the status of a suspect in the criminal proceedings on attempted bribery.

He is currently in custody.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

