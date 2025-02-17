Roads are covered with snow in three regions, but the main roads are passable despite the snowfall

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13110 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54439 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78393 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107109 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78797 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118335 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101280 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113101 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116741 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153910 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92007 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59843 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28402 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89632 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50309 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107109 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118336 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153910 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144494 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176804 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50309 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89632 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134483 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136396 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164613 views
Actual
Roads are covered with snow in three regions, but the main roads are passable despite the snowfall

Roads are covered with snow in three regions, but the main roads are passable despite the snowfall

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21946 views

In some places, up to 4 cm of snow has fallen in Ukraine, and the temperature in the east is -18°C. There are 492 vehicles working on the roads, and the main roads are free of traffic.

Drivers were warned about snow-covered roads in three regions, with up to 4 cm of snow in some places, and severe frost, but the main roads are free of traffic. The situation was reported by the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine on February 17, UNN reports.

Details

"In Lviv, Rivne and Kyiv regions, there is a snowy surface on roads of national importance; in other regions, it is mostly wet. In Transcarpathia, there is ice cover," the statement said.

As indicated, there is light snow in Vinnytsia (up to 1 cm), Zhytomyr, Kyiv (3-4 cm), Poltava, Rivne (1-2 cm) and Lviv regions. The rest of the country is without precipitation. The average air temperature is -10...-5°C, in the east of the country up to -15...-18°C.

There is reportedly no precipitation on the pass sections of the roads, with snow forecast only in Lviv region. The road surface is wet, and there is ice on the Latirsky Pass in Zakarpattia (M-06 road).

On snow-covered road sections, roadway cleaning works are reportedly underway. In some areas (bridges, overpasses, interchanges, descents, ascents, rounded sections) of national importance, road workers are treating the road surface with anti-icing materials.

"Traffic on all sections of national roads is free," the agency said.

To eliminate the consequences of the bad weather on public roads of national importance, road builders have deployed 492 units of equipment and 399 workers.

"Today, there is ice on the roads of the country (danger level I - yellow). According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, it will get significantly colder in all regions of Ukraine. Snow is expected, and in some places - sleet with rain," the agency said.

All passenger trains run on schedule despite snowy weather - Ukrzaliznytsia17.02.25, 09:55 • 31753 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising