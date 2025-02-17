Roads are covered with snow in three regions, but the main roads are passable despite the snowfall

Drivers were warned about snow-covered roads in three regions, with up to 4 cm of snow in some places, and severe frost, but the main roads are free of traffic. The situation was reported by the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine on February 17, UNN reports.

Details

"In Lviv, Rivne and Kyiv regions, there is a snowy surface on roads of national importance; in other regions, it is mostly wet. In Transcarpathia, there is ice cover," the statement said.

As indicated, there is light snow in Vinnytsia (up to 1 cm), Zhytomyr, Kyiv (3-4 cm), Poltava, Rivne (1-2 cm) and Lviv regions. The rest of the country is without precipitation. The average air temperature is -10...-5°C, in the east of the country up to -15...-18°C.

There is reportedly no precipitation on the pass sections of the roads, with snow forecast only in Lviv region. The road surface is wet, and there is ice on the Latirsky Pass in Zakarpattia (M-06 road).

On snow-covered road sections, roadway cleaning works are reportedly underway. In some areas (bridges, overpasses, interchanges, descents, ascents, rounded sections) of national importance, road workers are treating the road surface with anti-icing materials.

"Traffic on all sections of national roads is free," the agency said.

To eliminate the consequences of the bad weather on public roads of national importance, road builders have deployed 492 units of equipment and 399 workers.

"Today, there is ice on the roads of the country (danger level I - yellow). According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, it will get significantly colder in all regions of Ukraine. Snow is expected, and in some places - sleet with rain," the agency said.

