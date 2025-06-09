$41.400.07
Rivne region was attacked by the enemy again in the morning, there are no consequences for civilian infrastructure - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

In the morning, Rivne region was attacked by the enemy again, but the air defense worked successfully. Civilian infrastructure was not damaged, Koval said.

Rivne region was attacked by the enemy again in the morning, there are no consequences for civilian infrastructure - OVA

Rivne region was attacked by the Russian Federation again in the morning, air defense was working, civilian infrastructure was not damaged, said the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration Oleksandr Koval on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

In the morning, the enemy attacked Rivne region again. Air defense was working in the region. There are no consequences for civilian infrastructure. We continue to work

- wrote Koval.

Recall

In Rivne, explosions were heard against the background of enemy missile launches after the take-off of the Russian MiG-31K. Monitoring channels reported 2 "Kinzhal" missiles.

At night Rivne region experienced one of the most severe attacks - dozens of "shaheds" and missiles.

