Rivne region was attacked by the enemy again in the morning, there are no consequences for civilian infrastructure - OVA

Rivne region was attacked by the Russian Federation again in the morning, air defense was working, civilian infrastructure was not damaged, said the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration Oleksandr Koval on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Recall

In Rivne, explosions were heard against the background of enemy missile launches after the take-off of the Russian MiG-31K. Monitoring channels reported 2 "Kinzhal" missiles.

At night Rivne region experienced one of the most severe attacks - dozens of "shaheds" and missiles.