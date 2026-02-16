Rio Carnival parades began with controversial ode to Lula in election year

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 36 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1392 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10007 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 11338 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17695 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26907 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32865 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62598 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48418 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38605 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4m/s
73%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 10163 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 11370 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 15488 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 12938 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideo08:28 AM • 10272 views
Publications
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 36 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10007 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62598 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 114759 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 174039 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 274 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 19618 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 24051 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 32281 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 30572 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink

Rio Carnival parades began with controversial ode to Lula in election year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

A giant robot of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was featured at the Rio de Janeiro Carnival parade. The parade drew criticism as an election campaign ahead of October's elections.

Rio Carnival parades began with controversial ode to Lula in election year

A giant metal robot depicting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva towered over Rio de Janeiro's famous Sambadrome avenue on Sunday evening at a carnival parade that drew criticism for its tribute to the incumbent president in an election year, AFP reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Academicos de Niteroi samba school kicked off three days of dazzling parades with a tribute to Lula, tracing his life from a boy who grew up in poverty in the arid northeast to a metalworker, union leader, and then president.

The opposition criticized the parade as a veiled election campaign ahead of the October elections, in which 80-year-old Lula is running for a fourth term.

Lula and his wife Rosângela "Janja" da Silva watched the parade from one of the many VIP boxes lining the avenue.

Among them were striking workers, dancers adorned with giant light bulbs symbolizing access to electricity, and those depicting the poor receiving aid, which was also an ode to a range of "left-wing" issues.

The crowd sitting along the 700-meter avenue sang along to the theme song chosen by Academicos de Niteroi, which included an incendiary chorus often used by the president's supporters: "Olé, olé, olé, olá; Lula, Lula!"

The parades of the city's 12 best samba schools – fierce competitions with massive, animated floats, loud drum sections, and scantily clad samba queens – are a hallmark of Rio's carnival.

Beyond the pomp and glitter, each school chooses an annual theme, often related to Afro-Brazilian heritage, social or political commentary, mythology, or environmental issues.

The parade – the first dedicated to an incumbent president – did not mention the elections but did not shy away from politics.

The parade's theme proclaims "no amnesty" – a left-wing chant against attempts to free former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro from the 27-year prison sentence he is serving for planning a failed coup.

Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro began serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempted coup26.11.25, 09:54 • 2602 views

And one of the floats depicted a giant Bozo clown in prison stripes behind bars, with a massive ankle bracelet, a clear reference to Bolsonaro, whom critics often called "Bozo."

Bolsonaro was transferred from house arrest to prison before the official start of his sentence after he tried to remove his ankle monitoring bracelet with a soldering iron.

Brazil's electoral court, the TSE, on Thursday unanimously rejected requests from two opposition parties to ban Academicos from holding the parade on Sunday.

The court said it could not block the parade before it took place, but warned that it could still conduct an investigation after the show.

On Friday, the president's office warned officials attending carnival events not to make "statements that could be characterized as election propaganda."

Bright carnivals and high bonfires: thousands of people in Europe celebrated Walpurgis Night01.05.25, 14:53 • 7311 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Electricity
charity
Rio de Janeiro