Right-wing populist Georgescu has announced his candidacy, but may not make it to the presidential elections in Romania
The controversial presidential candidate of Romania, Kelin Georgescu, has submitted documents to participate in the new electoral race, which will take place on May 4. However, his candidacy may be rejected due to a criminal record and accusations of forming fascist groups.
Kelin Georgescu, supported by the Romanian far-right parties AUR and POT, has submitted his candidacy for the presidential elections on May 4. After the submission of the application, a bureaucratic process begins that will determine whether Georgescu will be included on the ballot.
"Marginal ultra-nationalist" Kelin Georgescu wants to run again in the presidential elections in Romania, which are set to take place again on May 4.
Along with the candidacy proposal, the electoral symbol that Mr. Kelin Georgescu wishes to use in the presidential elections has been sent for analysis (...) The Central Electoral Bureau must analyze and decide whether the conditions of legality for the registration of the candidacy and electoral symbol have been met,
Chronology of the politician's visit to the Romanian electoral bureau
Kelin Georgescu arrived at the Central Electoral Bureau (CEB) on Friday shortly before 4:00 PM, where he was welcomed by the leaders of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) George Simion and the Party of Young People (POT) Anamaria Gavrile, as well as several hundred supporters.
Georgescu stated that "on December 6, 2024, democracy was killed, and today, March 7, 2025, the nation has resurrected."
I presented a package of 324,000 signatures out of respect for the Romanian people, who understand how to defend their democracy and freedom of speech
The ultra-nationalist also remarked that it is "impossible" not to run, as he is confident that his candidacy will not be withdrawn due to criminal cases.
During this period, we have gone through fire and sword. I tell everyone that defending our democracy is good, fighting for freedom and peace is good. We do not receive peace; we must fight for it, as our ancestors did.
Georgescu unexpectedly won in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania on November 24 last year. However, last year's elections were canceled after declassified documents showed how one candidate was favored on social media.
Financial Times: Kelin Georgescu's candidacy is likely to be rejected
Kelin Georgescu's candidacy may be rejected, writes the Financial Times (FT) citing sources close to the matter.
Romanian authorities appear determined to exclude him from the race, and sources close to the matter reportedly told the Financial Times that his conviction could lead to the rejection of his candidacy.
The charges also include undermining the constitutional order through fascist groups — a crime that could result in a prison sentence of more than ten years.
Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state" and claimed territorial claims over it.
