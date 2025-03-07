Right-wing populist Georgescu has announced his candidacy, but may not make it to the presidential elections in Romania

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87050 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11834 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24651 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12449 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21542 views
The controversial presidential candidate of Romania, Kelin Georgescu, has submitted documents to participate in the new electoral race, which will take place on May 4. However, his candidacy may be rejected due to a criminal record and accusations of forming fascist groups.

Kelin Georgescu, supported by the Romanian far-right parties AUR and POT, has submitted his candidacy for the presidential elections on May 4. After the submission of the application, a bureaucratic process begins that will determine whether Georgescu will be included on the ballot.

Reports UNN with a link to Adevărul, ORF, and Financial Times.

"Marginal ultra-nationalist" Kelin Georgescu wants to run again in the presidential elections in Romania, which are set to take place again on May 4.

Along with the candidacy proposal, the electoral symbol that Mr. Kelin Georgescu wishes to use in the presidential elections has been sent for analysis (...) The Central Electoral Bureau must analyze and decide whether the conditions of legality for the registration of the candidacy and electoral symbol have been met,

- states the press release of the Romanian electoral bureau.

Chronology of the politician's visit to the Romanian electoral bureau

Kelin Georgescu arrived at the Central Electoral Bureau (CEB) on Friday shortly before 4:00 PM, where he was welcomed by the leaders of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) George Simion and the Party of Young People (POT) Anamaria Gavrile, as well as several hundred supporters.

Georgescu stated that "on December 6, 2024, democracy was killed, and today, March 7, 2025, the nation has resurrected."

I presented a package of 324,000 signatures out of respect for the Romanian people, who understand how to defend their democracy and freedom of speech

- noted Georgescu.

The ultra-nationalist also remarked that it is "impossible" not to run, as he is confident that his candidacy will not be withdrawn due to criminal cases.

During this period, we have gone through fire and sword. I tell everyone that defending our democracy is good, fighting for freedom and peace is good. We do not receive peace; we must fight for it, as our ancestors did.

- said Georgescu.

For reference

Georgescu unexpectedly won in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania on November 24 last year. However, last year's elections were canceled after declassified documents showed how one candidate was favored on social media.

Financial Times: Kelin Georgescu's candidacy is likely to be rejected

Kelin Georgescu's candidacy may be rejected, writes the Financial Times (FT) citing sources close to the matter.

Romanian authorities appear determined to exclude him from the race, and sources close to the matter reportedly told the Financial Times that his conviction could lead to the rejection of his candidacy.

The charges also include undermining the constitutional order through fascist groups — a crime that could result in a prison sentence of more than ten years.

Recall

Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state" and claimed territorial claims over it.

They wanted to change the name of the country: 6 suspects in treason detained in Romania06.03.25, 14:13 • 18257 views

