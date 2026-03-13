$43.980.1150.930.10
March 12, 09:38 PM
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
March 12, 07:14 AM
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Electricity outage schedules
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 03:26 PM
Rheinmetall unable to finalize contract for FV-014 drones for Ukraine for several months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

The German concern cannot supply the latest Raider drones due to lack of funding. The first batch of 200 units costs over 10 million euros.

Rheinmetall unable to finalize contract for FV-014 drones for Ukraine for several months
Photo: EDR Magazine

The German defense company Rheinmetall has stated that it is ready to transfer the first batch of the latest FV-014 Raider loitering munitions to Ukraine, but the supply contract has not yet been signed. This was announced by the company's CEO Armin Papperger in an interview with DW, writes UNN.

Details

According to the director, Rheinmetall offered Ukraine to supply the first 200 drones, but the process is delayed due to funding issues.

The situation is that there is a big problem with funding

– Papperger noted, adding that the contract has not been concluded for several months.

New loitering munition

The FV-014 Raider is a new loitering drone that Rheinmetall presented at the DSEI exhibition last year. It can stay in the air for up to 70 minutes, has a flight range of up to 100 km, and is equipped with a warhead weighing about 5 kg. The possibility of using a swarm of such drones is also provided.

The company notes that the funding problem is already affecting other supplies to Ukraine. In particular, Rheinmetall previously stated that it has ammunition in its warehouses that it could transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but they are not being purchased due to a lack of funds. According to experts, even the first batch of 200 drones could cost more than 10 million euros.

Rheinmetall CEO states critical lack of funds for increasing arms supplies to Ukraine17.02.26, 00:58 • 39448 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineEconomyTechnologies
