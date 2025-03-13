Rheinmetall is ready to arm peacekeepers in Ukraine after the war
Kyiv • UNN
German concern Rheinmetall has announced its readiness to provide weapons for an international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The company can offer more than 2,000 items of weapons, including tanks and armored vehicles.
The German defense concern Rheinmetall is ready to participate in providing a possible international peacekeeping mission after the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated at a press conference on Wednesday, March 12, by the head of the company Armin Papperger, Deutsche Welle reports, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that so far we are talking about a theoretical possibility. Papperger explained that no specific conversations are being held at the moment. According to him, Rheinmetall can offer "more than 2,000 items" of weapons, but did not name specific figures for possible supplies.
Several European countries, including Great Britain, France, Denmark and Sweden, have previously announced their readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine. The United States is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine these days on the terms of ending the war.
As an example, the head of Rheinmetall cited the supply of a German tank brigade to Lithuania, the deployment of which should be completed by 2027. According to him, it could be "primarily about tanks and armored vehicles." Papperger noted that Rheinmetall is "the largest manufacturer of army trucks." He also mentioned the company's electronic warfare equipment and reconnaissance drones, which may be needed for control "when a demarcation line is drawn." In this regard, he also mentioned reconnaissance satellites, in which Rheinmetall is "currently investing."
Let us remind
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that he is ready to consider participating in peacekeeping operations in Ukraine. The statement was made after Trump's decision to suspend US military aid to Ukraine due to a dispute with Zelensky.