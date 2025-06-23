$41.690.00
Revolutionized freight transportation: FedEx founder Fred Smith dies at 80 23 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

FedEx logistics company founder Fred Smith has died at the age of 80. He risked his fortune early on to revolutionize freight transportation.

Revolutionized freight transportation: FedEx founder Fred Smith dies at 80

Fred Smith, the founder and president of the logistics company FedEx, has died in the USA at the age of 80. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

Frederick W. Smith, who staked everything to revolutionize freight shipping, risked a fortune early on but eventually gained recognition in the form of billions of personal wealth and changes in the ways people around the world send and receive goods, died on Saturday. He was 80 years old

– the report says.

At the same time, FedEx itself confirmed the death of its founder.

He was the heart and soul of FedEx – its culture, values, integrity, and spirit. He was a mentor to many and a source of inspiration for all

– the report says.

Additionally

FedEx Corp was founded in 1971 and began its first shipping operations in 1973. As of today, it is one of the world's largest logistics companies with an annual turnover of over $80 billion.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Leonard Lauder, the honorary chairman of Estée Lauder, died at the age of 92.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

