Revolutionized freight transportation: FedEx founder Fred Smith dies at 80 23 June 2025

Fred Smith, the founder and president of the logistics company FedEx, has died in the USA at the age of 80. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Frederick W. Smith, who staked everything to revolutionize freight shipping, risked a fortune early on but eventually gained recognition in the form of billions of personal wealth and changes in the ways people around the world send and receive goods, died on Saturday. He was 80 years old – the report says.

At the same time, FedEx itself confirmed the death of its founder.

He was the heart and soul of FedEx – its culture, values, integrity, and spirit. He was a mentor to many and a source of inspiration for all – the report says.

FedEx Corp was founded in 1971 and began its first shipping operations in 1973. As of today, it is one of the world's largest logistics companies with an annual turnover of over $80 billion.

