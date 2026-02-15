$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
07:48 PM • 6730 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 14933 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 16437 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference
February 14, 02:24 PM • 17067 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 17438 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 17135 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14599 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 14976 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 14929 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14363 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Revolutionary home stroke rehabilitation technology being tested in Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A clinical trial of an innovative device for home stroke rehabilitation has begun in the UK. The technology is based on vagus nerve stimulation and is non-invasive.

Revolutionary home stroke rehabilitation technology being tested in Britain

A large-scale clinical trial of an innovative device that allows patients to regain limb mobility directly at home has begun in the UK. The £2 million Triceps project involved 19 NHS medical facilities and became the world's largest study of the effect of brain stimulation on stroke recovery. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The technology is based on vagus nerve stimulation using a compact electrical device placed in the auricle. Unlike previous methods that required surgical intervention to implant electrodes, the new gadget is completely non-invasive and safe for self-use. During daily rehabilitation exercises, the device sends weak impulses to the brain, making it more receptive to restoring lost neural connections.

Psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT replicates a state of deep meditation: results of a neurobiological study06.02.26, 12:25 • 2636 views

Dr. Sheharyar Baig, a neurologist from Sheffield, emphasizes that stroke is the leading cause of adult disability in the country, affecting about 100,000 people each year. Since the recovery process is often too slow, scientists are looking for ways to enhance the effect of exercises. Using the device at home allows patients to exercise more intensively and for longer, which is critically important for regaining the ability to perform basic household tasks.

Although the study is still ongoing and scientists are analyzing data from more than 200 participants, the first signs are extremely promising. Doctors are recording a significant improvement in fine motor skills: patients who previously could not hold a cup can now confidently carry it between rooms. Researchers are also conducting blood tests and brain imaging to understand why some patients respond better to the technology than others. If ultimately successful, this accessible technology could be integrated into the general rehabilitation system, helping millions of people live full lives after illness.

Oxford study warns of dangers of using AI for medical advice10.02.26, 03:58 • 3892 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthTechnologies
Technology
National Health Service
Great Britain