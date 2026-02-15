Revolutionary home stroke rehabilitation technology being tested in Britain

A large-scale clinical trial of an innovative device that allows patients to regain limb mobility directly at home has begun in the UK. The £2 million Triceps project involved 19 NHS medical facilities and became the world's largest study of the effect of brain stimulation on stroke recovery. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

The technology is based on vagus nerve stimulation using a compact electrical device placed in the auricle. Unlike previous methods that required surgical intervention to implant electrodes, the new gadget is completely non-invasive and safe for self-use. During daily rehabilitation exercises, the device sends weak impulses to the brain, making it more receptive to restoring lost neural connections.

Dr. Sheharyar Baig, a neurologist from Sheffield, emphasizes that stroke is the leading cause of adult disability in the country, affecting about 100,000 people each year. Since the recovery process is often too slow, scientists are looking for ways to enhance the effect of exercises. Using the device at home allows patients to exercise more intensively and for longer, which is critically important for regaining the ability to perform basic household tasks.

Although the study is still ongoing and scientists are analyzing data from more than 200 participants, the first signs are extremely promising. Doctors are recording a significant improvement in fine motor skills: patients who previously could not hold a cup can now confidently carry it between rooms. Researchers are also conducting blood tests and brain imaging to understand why some patients respond better to the technology than others. If ultimately successful, this accessible technology could be integrated into the general rehabilitation system, helping millions of people live full lives after illness.

