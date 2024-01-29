Reuters: India refuses to buy Russian weapons

India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier, Russia, but worries that this could push Moscow closer to China. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to the agency, the world's largest arms importer is slowly moving away from Russian weapons and turning to the West. In addition, the United States is seeking to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific region, hoping to curb China's growth and weaken Russia's influence.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, over the past two decades, Russia has supplied 65% of the weapons purchased by India worth more than $60 billion. But the war in Ukraine has accelerated the push to diversify its weapons base.

Russia publicly calls on India to cooperate. But India wants to strengthen domestic production. Also last year, India and the United States signed a defense agreement, including the joint production of fighter jet engines. the statement reads

At the same time, Reuters notes that New Delhi will have to "walk a fine line" in its relations with Russia, as the termination of cooperation will push Moscow closer to Beijing.

In India, fears have not been allayed as to whether Russia will be able to continue to supply spare parts for military equipment as the war in Ukraine drags on.

