Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Reuters: India refuses to buy Russian weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30836 views

India, the world's largest arms importer, is trying to distance itself from Russia, its largest supplier, over concerns about the supply of components due to the war in Ukraine. This could push Moscow closer to China, which is a concern for India.

India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier, Russia, but worries that this could push Moscow closer to China. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the world's largest arms importer is slowly moving away from Russian weapons and turning to the West. In addition, the United States is seeking to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific region, hoping to curb China's growth and weaken Russia's influence.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, over the past two decades, Russia has supplied 65% of the weapons purchased by India worth more than $60 billion. But the war in Ukraine has accelerated the push to diversify its weapons base.

Russia publicly calls on India to cooperate. But India wants to strengthen domestic production. Also last year, India and the United States signed a defense agreement, including the joint production of fighter jet engines.

the statement reads

At the same time, Reuters notes that New Delhi will have to "walk a fine line" in its relations with Russia, as the termination of cooperation will push Moscow closer to Beijing.

In India, fears have not been allayed as to whether Russia will be able to continue to supply spare parts for military equipment as the war in Ukraine drags on.

India is ready to give up Russian oil - Reuters10.01.24, 18:18 • 23292 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
reutersReuters
new-delhiNew Delhi
beijingBeijing
indiaIndia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising