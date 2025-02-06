Reuters has learned about the increased accuracy of North Korean missiles used by Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 2780 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57224 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101327 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104819 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103491 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105583 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101917 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84158 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110821 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105218 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 2780 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122064 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161763 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151939 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105219 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110821 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138164 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139927 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167723 views
Actual
Reuters has learned about the increased accuracy of North Korean missiles used by Russia

Reuters has learned about the increased accuracy of North Korean missiles used by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24162 views

The accuracy of North Korean missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine has increased, Reuters reports.

North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine by Russian troops since late December "were much more accurate than volleys of weapons fired over the past year," citing two senior Ukrainian sources, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

"While Moscow's growing ties with Pyongyang are causing alarm from Washington to Seoul, the increase in accuracy - within 50-100 meters of the intended target - suggests that North Korea is successfully using the battlefield to test its missile technology," the newspaper writes, citing sources. Previously, "the accuracy of the missiles was 1-3 kilometers," a military source said in an interview in Kyiv, revealing for the first time a previously unpublished estimate. The source declined to publicly disclose what the target was, where the missiles were fired from, or the dates of the attacks, citing military secrecy.

The military source, as noted, "described a marked improvement in the accuracy of more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles that have hit Ukraine in the past few weeks." A second source, a senior government official familiar with the matter, "confirmed the findings" when asked, the newspaper said.

Yang Wook, an arms expert at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said such improvements in North Korea's missile capabilities have worrying implications for its potential to threaten South Korea, Japan and the United States or to sell modernized weapons to "failed" states or armed groups.

"This could affect stability in the region and the world," he said.

Military expert Yang said that his security contacts in Ukraine also independently reported "improvements in North Korea's latest batch of missiles.

"As they produce missiles and get feedback from their customers, the Russian army, they have more experience in producing more reliable missiles," he said.

The sources and Yang said that "it is unclear what modifications North Korea has made," the newspaper writes.

A military source said that "forensic analysis conducted on the wreckage revealed no changes in the design of the missiles, although there is very little wreckage left to analyze.

According to the source, "two possible explanations were that the missiles were equipped with better navigation systems or a control mechanism to facilitate maneuvering," the newspaper notes.

Other factors that could improve accuracy include better guidance information for crews, new guidance system components provided by Russia, and improvements based on data and experience that North Korean scientists gathered during the war, Yang said.

"Russia began launching North Korean short-range ballistic missiles K-23, K-23A and K-24 at Ukraine in late 2023 and has since fired about 100," the source said. 

According to the source, "the increase in the accuracy of the weapon came suddenly, after months of inaccurate launches." 

Reuters, as noted, was unable to independently verify the sources' assessment.

Recall

In February 2024, the SBU stated that the Security Service documented the facts of Russian air attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure using long-range weapons from North Korea - these are ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type, which are produced in the DPRK.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
reutersReuters
seoulSeoul
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising