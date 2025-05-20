Retired judge suspected of bribery for helping a businessman leave the country

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, with the participation of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, has notified a retired judge of suspicion of inciting a person to provide undue advantage. This was reported by the SAP press service, reports UNN.

Details

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the judge, who was already retired on the day of notification of suspicions, offered the businessman to solve his problems with crossing the border and return the seized passports of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad by filing a lawsuit and obtaining the necessary decision of the local administrative court.

For resolving this issue, the businessman had to provide an illegal benefit to the judge in the amount of 10,000 unnamed monetary units for a court decision and another 5,000 unnamed monetary units for his appeal for immediate execution.

The judge's actions are qualified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 4 of Article 27 (Complicity in a criminal offense);

Part 3 and Part 4 of Article 369 (Offer, promise or provision of undue advantage to an official);

Part 1 of Article 14 (Preparation for a criminal offense).

The detainee faces a long prison term.

