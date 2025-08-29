Resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts: a resolution submitted to the Rada

People's deputies submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to resume the broadcasting of parliamentary sessions. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 13719.

Details

A draft resolution "On some issues of covering the activities of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation" has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Currently, the text of the resolution is not available on the parliament's website.

Addition

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that the resolution provides for the resumption of broadcasting of parliamentary sessions. According to him, this issue should be considered next week.

In September 2022, the parliament adopted resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its sessions during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

So far, the only time the Verkhovna Rada broadcast a live session since the beginning of the full-scale invasion was the vote on restoring the powers of NABU and SAP on July 31.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, reported that a resolution on the return of live broadcasts of Verkhovna Rada sessions is expected from the beginning of the new session in September.