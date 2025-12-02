$42.340.08
ChatGPT

Responsible and safe AI development: Ukraine receives important recognition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Artificial Intelligence Ethics International Association has recognized Ukraine for its contribution to the transparent and safe development of artificial intelligence. The award was received for the Sandbox project for AI and blockchain startups at the AI Horizon 2025 conference.

Responsible and safe AI development: Ukraine receives important recognition

The Artificial Intelligence Ethics International (AIEI) association has recognized Ukraine's contribution to the transparent, responsible, and secure development of artificial intelligence, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

As reported by the agency, the award was received at the AI Horizon 2025 conference, where global industry leaders discussed the future of technology. Experts highly praised the Ukrainian project — Sandbox for AI and blockchain startups.

Sandbox is a state "sandbox" where Ukrainian technologies are born. In it, companies can test their products, even if there are no clear laws for them yet. This allows businesses to develop, and the state to control that new technologies are safe.

AIEI is an organization that unites a global community of experts to promote standards of ethical artificial intelligence. It is engaged in shaping responsible policies in the field of AI, exchanging knowledge between different industries, and supporting innovations based on the principles of honesty and safety.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation added that this award is proof that Ukraine is among the technological leaders of the world.

We actively cooperate with the AI Alliance and implement the best international experience. The main goal is for artificial intelligence in Ukraine to develop quickly, but at the same time remain safe and work for the benefit of people.

- the message says.

In Ukraine, 42% of adults and 70% of teenagers use AI - study12.11.25, 20:34 • 6216 views

Antonina Tumanova

Technologies
Technology
Ukraine