In Ukraine, 42% of adults and 70% of teenagers use AI - study

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of the daily lives of Ukrainians. 42% of adults and 70% of teenagers use AI tools on an ongoing basis. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, referring to the results of the Diia.Osvita study, reports UNN.

Fedorov emphasized that Ukraine strives to be among the leaders in the practical implementation of artificial intelligence - and this ambition is already alive at the national level.

With the support of the Swiss-Ukrainian EGAP Program, implemented by the East Europe Foundation, a study of Ukrainians' digital skills was conducted. Already, half of adults and 76% of teenagers have made decisions at least once based on the results of interaction with artificial intelligence.

To enable Ukrainians to quickly master modern digital skills, we have created a separate section "Artificial Intelligence" on the Diia.Osvita platform with 11 educational materials - from short videos to full-fledged courses. - Fedorov said.

