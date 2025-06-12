Reservation of clergy: the government announced significant progress in this direction
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian government is working on the reservation of clergy, speeding up the relevant procedures. An institute of medical chaplaincy is also being created to strengthen the spiritual support of the military.
There are significant developments in the direction of booking clergy. Technical work remains. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.
The state is ready to take steps towards churches and is already taking them. In December 2024, the Government opened the possibility for booking clergy. As of now, there are significant developments in this direction. Technical work remains. I instructed the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience to speed up the relevant procedures
Shmyhal also spoke about another initiative - the creation of an institute of medical chaplaincy.
"The relevant draft regulatory act is currently undergoing interagency approval," he said.
Addition
Shmyhal, during a meeting with members of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, emphasized that the soldiers of the Defense Forces need increased spiritual support. According to him, there is a request for the process of replacing military chaplains by churches and religious organizations to take place much faster.
The Command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) welcomed the decision of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) to approve the List of critically important religious organizations, which allows reserving conscripted clergy in accordance with Order No. N-82/11 of June 6, 2025.
Thus, 7736 religious organizations will have the right to issue a deferral (reservation) in the prescribed manner for the period of mobilization and for wartime.
All conscripted clergy who hold positions in a critically important religious organization will be subject to reservation.
The rule on reserving no more than 50% of the total number of conscripted employees does not apply to conscripted clergy.