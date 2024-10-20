Rescuers remove bodies of two dead from rubble in Kharkiv region - SES
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Novoplatonivka, Borivska community, Kharkiv region, terrorists attacked a private house. The attack killed an elderly couple who were in the house.
In Kharkiv region, the bodies of two elderly people have been removed from the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
This afternoon, terrorists attacked the village of Novoplatonivka in Borivska community with a rocket launcher, hitting a private house. This aggression resulted in a fire and significant destruction.
According to the information, unfortunately, at the time of the hit, an elderly couple was in the house, who died on the spot.
