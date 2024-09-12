Rescuers in Nikopol come under repeated Russian attack while fighting a fire

In Nikopol, Dnipro region, rescuers were extinguishing a fire caused by an enemy drone attack when they came under repeated fire from Russian troops, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged, but the firefighters managed to take cover and subsequently extinguished the fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

The night before, emergency responders were reportedly extinguishing a fire in a private residential sector of the city that was caused by a Russian drone strike. "At this time, the enemy struck again and hit a fire and rescue vehicle. Fortunately, the rescuers managed to get to safety. After waiting out the danger, the firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 60 square meters," the SES reported.

