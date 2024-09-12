ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118660 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121280 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197833 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153238 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152730 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142864 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112420 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186811 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105086 views

Rescuers in Nikopol come under repeated Russian attack while fighting a fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14081 views

In Nikopol, rescuers were extinguishing a fire caused by a Russian drone when they came under repeated fire. The fire and rescue vehicle was damaged, but the rescuers managed to take cover and subsequently extinguished the fire.

In Nikopol, Dnipro region, rescuers were extinguishing a fire caused by an enemy drone attack when they came under repeated fire from Russian troops, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged, but the firefighters managed to take cover and subsequently extinguished the fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

- the SES reported on social media.

The night before, emergency responders were reportedly extinguishing a fire in a private residential sector of the city that was caused by a Russian drone strike. "At this time, the enemy struck again and hit a fire and rescue vehicle. Fortunately, the rescuers managed to get to safety. After waiting out the danger, the firefighters extinguished the fire over an area of 60 square meters," the SES reported.

Julia Shramko

War

