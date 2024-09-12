In Dnipropetrovs'k region 8 “Shaheds” were shot down overnight

8 enemy drones of the "Shahed" type were destroyed during the night in the Dnipro region, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Minus 8 "Shaheds"! This is how much enemy hardware our defenders of the sky landed during the night. Thank you for protecting the airspace of the region - Lysak said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 “shaheds” and 5 missiles: Defense forces shoot down 44 UAVs