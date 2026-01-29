Rescuers have recorded over 1,200 fires caused by faulty electrical appliances since the beginning of the year

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
01:06 PM • 288 views
Reports of an alleged “energy truce between Russia and Ukraine” are circulating online
12:04 PM • 6208 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 6974 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 6542 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 12109 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 22840 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 10337 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12975 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 17671 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 24793 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 19133 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 17987 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 20657 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 20692 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 15144 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 55325 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 84063 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 107759 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 86643 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 105817 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Chernihiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 19901 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 46571 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 44431 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 50813 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 53250 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold

Rescuers have recorded over 1,200 fires caused by faulty electrical appliances since the beginning of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Since the beginning of the year, over 1,200 fires have been recorded due to faulty electrical wiring and appliances. The State Emergency Service urges people not to use damaged appliances and to observe safety rules.

Rescuers have recorded over 1,200 fires caused by faulty electrical appliances since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 1,200 cases of fires resulting from faulty electrical grids or appliances. This was stated by Vladyslav Bahniuk, a representative of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, as reported by UNN.

Uncertified, self-made electrical appliances, and damaged insulation are common causes of fires. Such devices should never be used. Self-repair or the use of damaged appliances can also lead to fires.

- he emphasized.

The State Emergency Service warns:

  • do not use a large number of adapters and do not overload them;
    • do not use swollen power banks and batteries, as they may explode;
      • use gas burners only for heating food in well-ventilated rooms;
        • generators should be installed at a distance of 6 meters or more.

          Actions to take in case of fire:

          • call 101;
            • if there is no heavy smoke, use fire extinguishing agents – water, fire extinguisher;
              • if firefighters are called to enclosed courtyards, ensure that rescuers can reach the fire site unhindered.

                32-year-old woman and her two young children die in a fire in Zhytomyr region23.01.26, 14:05 • 2628 views

                Olga Rozgon

                Society
                Technology
                Energy
                Power outage
                Blackout
                Electricity
                State Emergency Service of Ukraine