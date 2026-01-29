Rescuers have recorded over 1,200 fires caused by faulty electrical appliances since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 1,200 cases of fires resulting from faulty electrical grids or appliances. This was stated by Vladyslav Bahniuk, a representative of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, as reported by UNN.

Uncertified, self-made electrical appliances, and damaged insulation are common causes of fires. Such devices should never be used. Self-repair or the use of damaged appliances can also lead to fires. - he emphasized.

The State Emergency Service warns:

do not use a large number of adapters and do not overload them;

do not use swollen power banks and batteries, as they may explode;

use gas burners only for heating food in well-ventilated rooms;

generators should be installed at a distance of 6 meters or more.

Actions to take in case of fire:

call 101;

if there is no heavy smoke, use fire extinguishing agents – water, fire extinguisher;

if firefighters are called to enclosed courtyards, ensure that rescuers can reach the fire site unhindered.

