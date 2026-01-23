32-year-old woman and her two young children die in a fire in Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, a 32-year-old woman and her two children, aged 4 and 5, died in a fire in their own home. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

The tragedy occurred at night in the village of Koziivka, Korostyshiv community, Zhytomyr district. The fire engulfed a house with an area of 85 square meters and completely destroyed it.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. Currently, the community's rescue officer is establishing all the circumstances and causes of the incident.

