Exclusive
11:40 AM • 1832 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 4948 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 16521 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 48687 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 29519 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 29746 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 28199 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 27186 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 51815 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 62244 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
32-year-old woman and her two young children die in a fire in Zhytomyr region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

In the village of Koziivka, Korostyshiv community, Zhytomyr region, a 32-year-old woman and her two children, aged 4 and 5, died in a fire. The third child, aged two, was hospitalized; the fire completely destroyed the 85 sq. m. house.

32-year-old woman and her two young children die in a fire in Zhytomyr region

In the Zhytomyr region, a 32-year-old woman and her two children, aged 4 and 5, died in a fire in their own home. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

A terrible fire in the Zhytomyr region: a 32-year-old woman and her two children, aged 4 and 5, died in a fire in their own home. The third child, who is only two years old, was hospitalized.

- the message says.

The tragedy occurred at night in the village of Koziivka, Korostyshiv community, Zhytomyr district. The fire engulfed a house with an area of 85 square meters and completely destroyed it.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. Currently, the community's rescue officer is establishing all the circumstances and causes of the incident.

Man suspected of causing large-scale natural fire across hundreds of hectares in Kharkiv region due to cigarette butt17.01.26, 13:29 • 5366 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine