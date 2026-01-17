Man suspected of causing large-scale natural fire across hundreds of hectares in Kharkiv region due to cigarette butt

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
09:19 AM • 4136 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 15173 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 26887 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 26943 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 36153 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 25641 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 40437 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34495 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28878 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26584 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 9510 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in IranJanuary 17, 04:30 AM • 11033 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout06:41 AM • 9398 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and Microsoft06:59 AM • 7304 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 6046 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend08:55 AM • 5596 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 36153 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 22041 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 53638 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 84426 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
David Arakhamia
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Village
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 6106 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 9566 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 11243 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 11249 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 22988 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Man suspected of causing large-scale natural fire across hundreds of hectares in Kharkiv region due to cigarette butt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

A 46-year-old resident of Balakliia has been notified of suspicion for the destruction of forest areas. Due to the man's negligence, 350 hectares of forest and 20 hectares of wild vegetation burned, causing damages exceeding 30 million hryvnias.

Man suspected of causing large-scale natural fire across hundreds of hectares in Kharkiv region due to cigarette butt

A man in the Kharkiv region has been notified of suspicion for a fire that burned hundreds of hectares, causing over UAH 30 million in damages due to a discarded cigarette butt, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, according to UNN.

A 46-year-old man has been notified of suspicion for the destruction of forest areas, dry wild grasses, vegetation, and its remnants by fire, which led to severe consequences (Part 2 of Article 245 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office reported.

According to reports, the suspect is a resident of Balakliia.

According to the investigation, in April 2025, the man was fishing near Lake Ruduvate in the territory of a landscape reserve. Showing carelessness, he threw a smoldering cigarette butt into dry grass

- the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, the fire quickly spread through the protected area. This refers to the local nature reserve "Kreidyanska Lisova Dacha," which is within the Izyum forestry of the "Slobozhansky Forest Office" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine."

Over 20 hectares of wild plants and almost 350 hectares of forest were burned. The fire was extinguished for almost five days. According to the results of a series of conducted examinations, the amount of damage caused to the state exceeds 30.2 million hryvnias

- the prosecutor's office noted.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is being decided.

Large-scale forest fires engulfed Kharkiv Oblast10.07.25, 18:03 • 3118 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia