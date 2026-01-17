Man suspected of causing large-scale natural fire across hundreds of hectares in Kharkiv region due to cigarette butt

A man in the Kharkiv region has been notified of suspicion for a fire that burned hundreds of hectares, causing over UAH 30 million in damages due to a discarded cigarette butt, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, according to UNN.

A 46-year-old man has been notified of suspicion for the destruction of forest areas, dry wild grasses, vegetation, and its remnants by fire, which led to severe consequences (Part 2 of Article 245 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office reported.

According to reports, the suspect is a resident of Balakliia.

According to the investigation, in April 2025, the man was fishing near Lake Ruduvate in the territory of a landscape reserve. Showing carelessness, he threw a smoldering cigarette butt into dry grass - the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, the fire quickly spread through the protected area. This refers to the local nature reserve "Kreidyanska Lisova Dacha," which is within the Izyum forestry of the "Slobozhansky Forest Office" branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine."

Over 20 hectares of wild plants and almost 350 hectares of forest were burned. The fire was extinguished for almost five days. According to the results of a series of conducted examinations, the amount of damage caused to the state exceeds 30.2 million hryvnias - the prosecutor's office noted.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect is being decided.

Large-scale forest fires engulfed Kharkiv Oblast