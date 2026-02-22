Rescuers found the bodies of 9 deceased skiers after a massive avalanche in the California mountains

Photo: AP

A large-scale search operation concluded on Saturday at Castle Peak near Lake Tahoe in California, where rescuers found the bodies of nine skiers. The search lasted four days and was severely complicated by extreme snowfall and the constant threat of new snow avalanches in the disaster zone. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Rescue teams were able to reach the bodies of eight victims, after which they discovered a ninth person who had previously been considered missing. The last victim was located near the rest of the group, but due to complete darkness and intense precipitation on Tuesday, she could not be spotted during the first stage of the operation.

National Guard helicopters and special snow groomers were involved in the safe evacuation of the deceased from the hard-to-reach area.

Complex operation and safety measures

Recovery efforts had to be suspended for several days as weather conditions remained critical for personnel. To reduce risks, specialists used a special method of loosening the snow cover with water to provoke controlled avalanches before the main teams arrived. The operation involved representatives of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Highway Patrol Air Patrol, and specialists from the Sierra Avalanche Center.

