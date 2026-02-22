Rescuers found the bodies of 9 deceased skiers after a massive avalanche in the California mountains

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
10:57 PM • 924 views
Explosions heard in the center of Lviv, witnesses report casualtiesVideo
10:51 PM • 2438 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 24179 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 23597 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 31890 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 31729 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 26718 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23645 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27337 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 37043 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
73%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in ZaporizhzhiaFebruary 21, 01:35 PM • 20095 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern UkraineFebruary 21, 02:51 PM • 13493 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of AfricansFebruary 21, 03:05 PM • 9078 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 18782 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countriesFebruary 21, 04:35 PM • 14676 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 48871 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 58153 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 69947 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 84059 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 121860 views
Actual people
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 18845 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 24536 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 26186 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 18616 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 21261 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Rescuers found the bodies of 9 deceased skiers after a massive avalanche in the California mountains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

After a massive avalanche on Castle Peak near Lake Tahoe, rescuers found the bodies of nine deceased skiers. The search operation lasted four days and was complicated by snowfalls.

Rescuers found the bodies of 9 deceased skiers after a massive avalanche in the California mountains
Photo: AP

A large-scale search operation concluded on Saturday at Castle Peak near Lake Tahoe in California, where rescuers found the bodies of nine skiers. The search lasted four days and was severely complicated by extreme snowfall and the constant threat of new snow avalanches in the disaster zone. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Rescue teams were able to reach the bodies of eight victims, after which they discovered a ninth person who had previously been considered missing. The last victim was located near the rest of the group, but due to complete darkness and intense precipitation on Tuesday, she could not be spotted during the first stage of the operation.

National Guard helicopters and special snow groomers were involved in the safe evacuation of the deceased from the hard-to-reach area.

Complex operation and safety measures

Recovery efforts had to be suspended for several days as weather conditions remained critical for personnel. To reduce risks, specialists used a special method of loosening the snow cover with water to provoke controlled avalanches before the main teams arrived. The operation involved representatives of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the Highway Patrol Air Patrol, and specialists from the Sierra Avalanche Center.

Avalanches claim the lives of five more people in the Austrian Alps21.02.26, 14:41 • 3850 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
US National Guard
California