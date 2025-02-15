Rescuers continue to extinguish fire at the NSC of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 12917 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54354 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78305 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78745 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118314 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101277 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113101 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116741 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153899 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91939 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59765 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28307 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89516 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107080 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118314 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153899 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144484 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176793 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89516 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134474 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136386 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164605 views
Rescuers continue to extinguish fire at the NSC of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51082 views

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of a fire on the NSC Arch at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a Russian drone attack. Up to 200 square meters of the lining was damaged, but the radiation background remains normal.

Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire of the filler of the outer cladding of the New Safe Confinement Arch on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.  This is reported by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, UNN reports.

Details

From 22:00 to 07:00, five employees of the State Emergency Service and two pieces of equipment were working at the site. However, in the morning, the number of participants in the operation increased significantly. As of 07:00, 40 rescuers and eight pieces of equipment were involved in the response.

The technical condition of the Shelter and the NSC itself has been severely damaged: the area of through destruction is up to 15 square meters, and defects in the cladding were found over an area of up to 200 square meters. The inner shell filler has been damaged, as well as bolted joints and structural components of the upper part of the complex have been destroyed and deformed.

Despite the damage, the radiation situation at the industrial site and in the Chornobyl NPP zone has not changed. No release of radioactive materials beyond the established limits was recorded.

Recall

As a result of yesterday's shelling by a Russian drone, the protective shell of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was damaged.

Ministry of Environment on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: the arch has suffered significant damage14.02.25, 11:38 • 37006 views

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising