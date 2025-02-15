Rescuers continue to extinguish fire at the NSC of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire of the filler of the outer cladding of the New Safe Confinement Arch on the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. This is reported by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, UNN reports.

Details

From 22:00 to 07:00, five employees of the State Emergency Service and two pieces of equipment were working at the site. However, in the morning, the number of participants in the operation increased significantly. As of 07:00, 40 rescuers and eight pieces of equipment were involved in the response.

The technical condition of the Shelter and the NSC itself has been severely damaged: the area of through destruction is up to 15 square meters, and defects in the cladding were found over an area of up to 200 square meters. The inner shell filler has been damaged, as well as bolted joints and structural components of the upper part of the complex have been destroyed and deformed.

Despite the damage, the radiation situation at the industrial site and in the Chornobyl NPP zone has not changed. No release of radioactive materials beyond the established limits was recorded.

Recall

As a result of yesterday's shelling by a Russian drone, the protective shell of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was damaged.

Ministry of Environment on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: the arch has suffered significant damage