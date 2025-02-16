Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of a drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP

As of the morning of February 16, work continues to eliminate the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Details

The agency reported that the outer cladding of the NSC Arch is being monitored. Six employees and 2 units of SES equipment are involved.

The radiation level at the facility has not changed. Control levels of ambient dose equivalent power were not exceeded - the Ministry of Environment said in a statement.

It is noted that these data were also confirmed by IAEA experts who inspected the damage and made their own measurements. The radiation situation is under control.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

