IAEA makes statement on Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50864 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106258 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76461 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101117 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116707 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153551 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110293 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89161 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56506 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85795 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106258 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117728 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153551 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144190 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176527 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45635 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85795 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134351 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136250 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164492 views
IAEA makes statement on Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103877 views

After a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP confidentiality, IAEA experts found significant damage, including a 6-meter hole. The radiation level at the facility remains unchanged.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has issued a statement on the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, noting that despite significant damage, the radiation level at the facility has not changed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IAEA website.

Details

On Saturday, February 15, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that Ukrainian firefighters were working around the clock.

Ukrainian firefighters worked around the clock in frigid weather to completely extinguish small fires still smoldering after a drone strike on Friday on a building containing the remains of a reactor destroyed in the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster

- Grossi said.

It is noted that the IAEA team based at the scene received unrestricted access to the explosion site and conducted a detailed inspection to assess the damage to the facility, whose arch was attacked by a Russian drone.

Despite the significant damage caused by the drone strike, the IAEA team was informed that the radiation levels at the site had not changed. This was also confirmed by the team's own measurements, which showed normal dose rates in the vicinity of the NSC compared to those recorded by the IAEA since it established a permanent presence at the site just over two years ago

- the agency said in a statement.

"It was certainly a very serious incident when a drone hit a large protective structure at a major nuclear facility and damaged it. As I have repeatedly stated during this devastating war, an attack on a nuclear facility is absolutely unacceptable, it should never happen," said Grossi.

This is of particular concern as we have also seen an increase in military activity in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The IAEA remains committed to doing everything possible to help prevent a nuclear accident. Judging by recent events, nuclear safety remains under great threat

- added the Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The IAEA recorded that the drone strike and subsequent fire affected a large area.

In addition, the agency's team confirmed that both the outer and inner lining of the facility's arch had been damaged, resulting in a hole approximately six meters in diameter, as well as damage to some equipment and electrical cables.

However, it appears that the structural beams did not sustain significant damage," the statement added.

The IAEA team was also shown some of the drone's wreckage that remained at the scene, including parts of the wings. The damaged drone was removed by Ukrainian experts and taken for further analysis

- the IAEA writes

The team was informed that the plant plans to install additional sensors to measure dose rate and aerosol concentration near the area affected by the drone. However, this task cannot be completed until the remaining fires are completely extinguished to avoid damage to the sensors.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

Energy Minister appeals to IAEA over Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP14.02.25, 10:29 • 32611 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine

