Rescue Service Day and World Agriculture Day: what else is celebrated on September 9

Today, September 9, marks Emergency Services Day and World Agriculture Day. Teddy Bear Day, also known as Teddy Bear Day, is also celebrated, UNN reports.

Emergency Services Day

This day is celebrated annually in the United Kingdom. It is a national day of recognition for the men and women who dedicate their lives to rescuing people in emergencies. From paramedics to police officers, from firefighters to coastguard volunteers, Emergency Services Day honors these everyday heroes.

World Agriculture Day

This day is an opportunity to honor one of humanity's oldest activities – agriculture. It is not only about the daily work of millions of people involved in the agricultural sector, but also about the need for awareness of the many challenges that the agricultural sector faces in the modern era.

World Electric Vehicle Day

This day brings together people from all over the world to raise awareness about electric vehicles and their potential benefits for both the environment and society as a whole.

New Banksy mural appears on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in London

"Hug Your Boss" Day

National "Hug Your Boss" Day is celebrated in the United Kingdom and the United States. It is an annual holiday that celebrates the bond between employees and their managers. This day is dedicated to honoring the role of managers and employers in our professional lives and promoting positive workplace relationships.

Teddy Bear Day

The name of this plush toy, Teddy, comes from the name of the 26th US President Theodore Roosevelt. In 1902, while hunting in Mississippi, the president took pity on a bear and did not shoot it. This became the subject of numerous caricatures. In the same year, toy store owners Morris and Rose Michtom created the first teddy bear, similar to the one depicted in the caricatures, and named it Teddy Bear. They also wrote a letter to Theodore Roosevelt asking him to call the toy by that name.

Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sold at Auction: An Incredible Price Announced for the Artifact