Rescue Service Day and World Agriculture Day: what else is celebrated on September 9

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
September 8, 05:31 PM • 13723 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 26200 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 28832 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 24446 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 45161 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 25995 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 26966 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26805 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27405 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30354 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
96%
754mm
Popular news
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membershipSeptember 8, 08:07 PM • 10784 views
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this yearSeptember 8, 09:17 PM • 4522 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 9772 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhoto01:19 AM • 4194 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder01:55 AM • 6034 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 28812 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 25370 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 79902 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 61673 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 62684 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 14263 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 14170 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 79913 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 41523 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 45390 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Guardian

Rescue Service Day and World Agriculture Day: what else is celebrated on September 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

September 9 marks Rescue Service Day and World Agriculture Day. Teddy Bear Day, World Electric Vehicle Day, and Hug Your Boss Day are also celebrated.

Rescue Service Day and World Agriculture Day: what else is celebrated on September 9

Today, September 9, marks Emergency Services Day and World Agriculture Day. Teddy Bear Day, also known as Teddy Bear Day, is also celebrated, UNN reports.

Emergency Services Day

This day is celebrated annually in the United Kingdom. It is a national day of recognition for the men and women who dedicate their lives to rescuing people in emergencies. From paramedics to police officers, from firefighters to coastguard volunteers, Emergency Services Day honors these everyday heroes.

World Agriculture Day

This day is an opportunity to honor one of humanity's oldest activities – agriculture. It is not only about the daily work of millions of people involved in the agricultural sector, but also about the need for awareness of the many challenges that the agricultural sector faces in the modern era.

World Electric Vehicle Day

This day brings together people from all over the world to raise awareness about electric vehicles and their potential benefits for both the environment and society as a whole.

New Banksy mural appears on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice in London08.09.25, 16:07 • 2882 views

"Hug Your Boss" Day

National "Hug Your Boss" Day is celebrated in the United Kingdom and the United States. It is an annual holiday that celebrates the bond between employees and their managers. This day is dedicated to honoring the role of managers and employers in our professional lives and promoting positive workplace relationships.

Teddy Bear Day

The name of this plush toy, Teddy, comes from the name of the 26th US President Theodore Roosevelt. In 1902, while hunting in Mississippi, the president took pity on a bear and did not shoot it. This became the subject of numerous caricatures. In the same year, toy store owners Morris and Rose Michtom created the first teddy bear, similar to the one depicted in the caricatures, and named it Teddy Bear. They also wrote a letter to Theodore Roosevelt asking him to call the toy by that name.

Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sold at Auction: An Incredible Price Announced for the Artifact05.09.25, 12:07 • 5882 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Electricity
United Kingdom
United States