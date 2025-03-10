Republican Senator Graham announced "hellish sanctions" against Russia: what the US Congress is preparing
Kyiv • UNN
Republican Lindsey Graham plans to introduce a bill on new sanctions against the banking and energy sectors of Russia. The sanctions are intended to force Russia to come to the negotiating table.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham from the Republican Party will introduce a bill in Congress next week regarding new sanctions against Russia. He stated this in an interview with Fox News Sunday, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, the restrictions will concern the banking sector and the energy sector of the Russian Federation and should be implemented to force the Kremlin to come to the negotiating table.
If they (the Russians - ed.) do not agree to a ceasefire and peace talks with the administration, we must impose hellish sanctions against them, and I will submit a bill regarding this next week
He also expressed concern about the White House's decision to suspend arms supplies and the transfer of intelligence to Ukraine.
"If we abandon Ukraine, it will be worse than in Afghanistan, and I don't think President Trump has any desire to do that. Before there is a ceasefire, I would give the Ukrainians what they need in terms of intelligence and weapons for defense," - summarized the Republican senator.
Recall
According to Reuters, the other day the White House asked the U.S. Department of the Treasury to explore options for easing energy sanctions ahead of expected negotiations between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine. This work is reportedly intended to allow Washington to quickly lift restrictions in the event of a peace agreement.
