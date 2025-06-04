Representative of "For the Future" MP Batenko joined the Verkhovna Rada's investigative commission on abuse of office by officials - Goncharenko
Kyiv • UNN
MP Taras Batenko joined the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Special Commission investigating abuse of office by officials and state-owned enterprises. This decision was made by the Council to investigate possible abuses that could harm economic security.
The composition of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, which investigates possible abuses by officials and state-owned enterprises, has been updated. People's Deputy Taras Batenko (group "Party "For the Future") joined the commission, reports the TG channel of People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, reports UNN.
Details
The Rada voted for a resolution according to which People's Deputy Taras Batenko (group "Party "For the Future") is included in the composition of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada. We are talking about a commission that investigates possible abuses by officials and state-owned enterprises that could harm the economic security of Ukraine.
Let's remind
In 2024, the incomes of 387 People's Deputies of Ukraine doubled. The largest incomes are in "European Solidarity" - UAH 5.6 million. Next:
- party "Servant of the People" (2,157, 7 UAH);
- "Restoration of Ukraine" (UAH 1,990)
- "Platform for Life and Peace" (former "OPZZH" - UAH 1,611);
Next - party "For the Future" (UAH 1,293.8).
The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year06.05.25, 07:00 • 42309 views