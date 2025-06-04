Representative of "For the Future" MP Batenko joined the Verkhovna Rada's investigative commission on abuse of office by officials - Goncharenko

$41.640.02
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5798 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14752 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20095 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 51618 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 31048 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 38395 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 55331 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 42929 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234803 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162729 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 17210 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 33854 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 29988 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 22595 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 11349 views
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 51618 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 106451 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186649 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234803 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 281133 views
Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 58239 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186649 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 132165 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 133873 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 117935 views
Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

Representative of "For the Future" MP Batenko joined the Verkhovna Rada's investigative commission on abuse of office by officials - Goncharenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

MP Taras Batenko joined the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Special Commission investigating abuse of office by officials and state-owned enterprises. This decision was made by the Council to investigate possible abuses that could harm economic security.

Representative of "For the Future" MP Batenko joined the Verkhovna Rada's investigative commission on abuse of office by officials - Goncharenko

The composition of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada, which investigates possible abuses by officials and state-owned enterprises, has been updated. People's Deputy Taras Batenko (group "Party "For the Future") joined the commission, reports the TG channel of People's Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko, reports UNN.

Details

The Rada voted for a resolution according to which People's Deputy Taras Batenko (group "Party "For the Future") is included in the composition of the Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada. We are talking about a commission that investigates possible abuses by officials and state-owned enterprises that could harm the economic security of Ukraine.

Let's remind

In 2024, the incomes of 387 People's Deputies of Ukraine doubled. The largest incomes are in "European Solidarity" - UAH 5.6 million. Next:

  • party "Servant of the People" (2,157, 7 UAH);
    • "Restoration of Ukraine" (UAH 1,990)
      • "Platform for Life and Peace" (former "OPZZH" - UAH 1,611);

        Next - party "For the Future" (UAH 1,293.8).

        The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year06.05.25, 07:00 • 42309 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Politics
        Oleksiy Goncharenko
        Servant of the People
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine
