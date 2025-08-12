Reported future contacts with Trump: Putin held a phone conversation with Kim Jong Un

According to Russian media, the content of the conversation between the Kremlin leader and the DPRK leader concerned the 80th anniversary of the "liberation of Korea from Japanese colonial rule", which will be celebrated on August 15. In addition, Putin shared information with his interlocutor regarding upcoming negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

Telephone conversation between Russia and North Korea: according to reports, the leaders of the two countries had a substantive conversation that touched upon a number of topics, including "the development of relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation" and the 80th anniversary of the "liberation of Korea from Japanese colonial rule". Putin also spoke with his North Korean counterpart about the meeting with the US President.

The parties touched upon the topic of reaching an agreement on a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States on August 15 in Alaska, the media specify.

Representatives of the Russian Federation and the DPRK agreed on further personal contacts.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt began a press conference by discussing the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Zelensky: US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to discuss the future of Ukraine without its participation during their meeting in Alaska.