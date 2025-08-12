Reported future contacts with Trump: Putin held a phone conversation with Kim Jong Un

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
05:43 PM • 3992 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 25624 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 25525 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 46662 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 30473 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 35218 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 90288 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 87353 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 86214 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 40329 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 86414 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 10183 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 23720 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 12793 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 13429 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 3976 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 6332 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 25616 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 46655 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 90259 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Vasyl Malyuk
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideo06:19 PM • 704 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 12850 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 79940 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 46735 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 203053 views
Actual
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-160
Il-78
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Reported future contacts with Trump: Putin held a phone conversation with Kim Jong Un

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

Putin held a phone conversation with Kim Jong Un, discussing the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation and upcoming talks with Trump. The meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States is scheduled for August 15 in Alaska.

Reported future contacts with Trump: Putin held a phone conversation with Kim Jong Un

According to Russian media, the content of the conversation between the Kremlin leader and the DPRK leader concerned the 80th anniversary of the "liberation of Korea from Japanese colonial rule", which will be celebrated on August 15. In addition, Putin shared information with his interlocutor regarding upcoming negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

UNN reports with reference to Russian information resources.

Details

Telephone conversation between Russia and North Korea: according to reports, the leaders of the two countries had a substantive conversation that touched upon a number of topics, including "the development of relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation" and the 80th anniversary of the "liberation of Korea from Japanese colonial rule". Putin also spoke with his North Korean counterpart about the meeting with the US President.

The parties touched upon the topic of reaching an agreement on a meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States on August 15 in Alaska, the media specify.

Representatives of the Russian Federation and the DPRK agreed on further personal contacts.

Recall

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt began a press conference by discussing the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Zelensky: US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not be able to discuss the future of Ukraine without its participation during their meeting in Alaska.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump
North Korea
United States