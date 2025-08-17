Refugees in Austria fail German exams to keep state aid - Bild
Some Syrian refugees in Austria deliberately fail German language exams to avoid low-paying jobs. This allows them to continue receiving state aid, which is roughly the same as in Germany.
Muslim refugees in Austria are deliberately failing German language exams to avoid working and to receive state aid. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.
Some Syrian refugees are deliberately failing German language exams. The goal of such behavior is to avoid low-paying jobs, media report.
It is reported that even highly qualified specialists - for example, doctors from Syria - face the fact that their experience and education are not taken into account, and they are offered only cleaning or other low-paying jobs. At the same time, those who can prove a high level of German language proficiency can get a job in Austria.
Meanwhile, those who cannot be employed continue to receive state support - approximately the same as in Germany, Bild reports.
