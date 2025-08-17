Muslim refugees in Austria are deliberately failing German language exams to avoid working and to receive state aid. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Some Syrian refugees are deliberately failing German language exams. The goal of such behavior is to avoid low-paying jobs, media report.

It is reported that even highly qualified specialists - for example, doctors from Syria - face the fact that their experience and education are not taken into account, and they are offered only cleaning or other low-paying jobs. At the same time, those who can prove a high level of German language proficiency can get a job in Austria.

Meanwhile, those who cannot be employed continue to receive state support - approximately the same as in Germany, Bild reports.

Recall

