$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 11979 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 22623 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 107247 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 70709 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 72117 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 62839 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52303 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247091 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213970 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168430 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
5.3m/s
41%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 9842 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 10258 views
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 9144 views
Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older PeopleAugust 17, 07:14 AM • 4620 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 8462 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 22628 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 354851 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 307448 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 311055 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 317970 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 3856 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 8554 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 51838 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 43183 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 112033 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
T-90
BM-21 "Grad"

Refugees in Austria fail German exams to keep state aid - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Some Syrian refugees in Austria deliberately fail German language exams to avoid low-paying jobs. This allows them to continue receiving state aid, which is roughly the same as in Germany.

Refugees in Austria fail German exams to keep state aid - Bild

Muslim refugees in Austria are deliberately failing German language exams to avoid working and to receive state aid. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Some Syrian refugees are deliberately failing German language exams. The goal of such behavior is to avoid low-paying jobs, media report.

It is reported that even highly qualified specialists - for example, doctors from Syria - face the fact that their experience and education are not taken into account, and they are offered only cleaning or other low-paying jobs. At the same time, those who can prove a high level of German language proficiency can get a job in Austria.

Meanwhile, those who cannot be employed continue to receive state support - approximately the same as in Germany, Bild reports.

Recall

Approximately 120,000 Ukrainian refugees in the US will begin to lose humanitarian protection from August 15. They arrived in the country through the Uniting for Ukraine program, an improvised legal program created by the Joe Biden administration.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Bild
Austria
Donald Trump
Leila George
Syria
Germany
Joe Biden
United States