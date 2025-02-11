Reduction of prices for medicines: Zelensky announces NSDC meeting for Wednesday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that tomorrow, February 12, the National Security and Defense Council is to hold a meeting to consider the issue of reducing drug prices. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

I have scheduled a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council for tomorrow. Several issues: we will make medicines cheaper in Ukrainian pharmacies, it is important, and we will continue to protect our country with sanctions - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Yesterday, on February 10, Zelenskyy saidthat prices for medicines in Ukraine are absolutely inadequate, and that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council is being prepared to lower prices.

Last week, Zelensky said that a decision must be made to reduce drug prices. The pharmacy business supported the President's statement. The Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine public union sent to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Declaration of cooperation on reducing the cost of medicines, which has already been signed by a number of large pharmacy chains.

It sets out the following obligations of all market participants:

- National manufacturers of medicines reduce the selling prices of their products by a certain percentage compared to the prices as of January 1, 2025.

- Distributors reduce wholesale prices in proportion to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network.

- Pharmacies, for their part, reduce retail prices for medicines, providing the end user with a real reduction in the cost of drugs, i.e., they apply a discount on their margin proportional to the manufacturer.

The memorandum is expected to be signed by leading Ukrainian manufacturers and distributors.