Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Popular news
February 28, 05:35 AM • 102301 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 86683 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 57936 views
09:03 AM • 104431 views
09:59 AM • 90801 views
09:20 AM • 114734 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123645 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157939 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 148290 views
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180483 views
09:59 AM • 90801 views
09:03 AM • 104431 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 136106 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 137944 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165961 views
Reduction of prices for medicines: Zelensky announces NSDC meeting for Wednesday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34635 views

The President has announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to reduce drug prices on February 12. Pharmacy chains have already signed a declaration on reducing the cost of medicines and are waiting for manufacturers to join.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that tomorrow, February 12, the National Security and Defense Council is to hold a meeting to consider the issue of reducing drug prices. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

I have scheduled a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council for tomorrow. Several issues: we will make medicines cheaper in Ukrainian pharmacies, it is important, and we will continue to protect our country with sanctions 

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Yesterday, on February 10, Zelenskyy saidthat prices for medicines in Ukraine are absolutely inadequate, and that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council is being prepared to lower prices.

Last week, Zelensky said that a decision must be made to reduce drug prices. The pharmacy business supported the President's statement. The Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine public union sent to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine

Declaration of cooperation on reducing the cost of medicines, which has already been signed by a number of large pharmacy chains.

It sets out the following obligations of all market participants:

- National manufacturers of medicines reduce the selling prices of their products by a certain percentage compared to the prices as of January 1, 2025.

- Distributors reduce wholesale prices in proportion to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network.

- Pharmacies, for their part, reduce retail prices for medicines, providing the end user with a real reduction in the cost of drugs, i.e., they apply a discount on their margin proportional to the manufacturer.

The memorandum is expected to be signed by leading Ukrainian manufacturers and distributors.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

