Red Cross vehicle set on fire in Transcarpathia: what is known

On the morning of September 16, in Uzhhorod, unknown persons burned a car of the Transcarpathian Red Cross Society. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Transcarpathian Red Cross Society and the acting head of the Transcarpathian RMA Myroslav Biletsky.

The car of the Transcarpathian regional organization of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine was set on fire. Who could have done this? Non-humans!!! A humanitarian organization that helps citizens, institutions - , the regional organization of the Human Rights Council said in a statement.

The acting head of the Transcarpathian RMA Myroslav Biletsky responded to the incident.

He pointed out that the Transcarpathian Red Cross Society helps hundreds of residents of the region and internally displaced persons every day.

"He instructed law enforcement agencies to immediately take all necessary measures to establish the causes of the incident. If signs of criminal activity are found, all efforts should be directed to finding the perpetrators," Biletsky wrote on Telegram.

Three ICRC workers killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling - Lubinets appeals to the Red Cross