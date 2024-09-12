Three ICRC workers killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling - Lubinets appeals to the Red Cross

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115703 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118246 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192634 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150506 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151110 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142148 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195371 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112353 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184476 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104994 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Three ICRC workers killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling - Lubinets appeals to the Red Cross

Three ICRC workers killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling - Lubinets appeals to the Red Cross

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14106 views

Three Ukrainian ICRC employees were killed and two others wounded in the village of Viroliubivka as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Lubinets called on the ICRC to officially recognize Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Three staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed and two more people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Viroliubivka in Donetsk region.  This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets. He called on the ICRC to officially recognize Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions, UNN reports

Three Ukrainian citizens, ICRC staff members, were killed by Russian shelling! Two more people were also injured. Russian artillery shelling of Viroliubivka village in Donetsk region

- wrote Lubinets.

According to him, the ICRC workers were in a truck transporting humanitarian aid.

"We already know about the shelling, but the ICRC, as well as the IFRC, are silent! No reaction, condemnation or expression of sympathy! Thus, this silence only covers up the criminal policy of the Russian Federation! The ICRC must officially and publicly recognize Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions!" the Ombudsman emphasized. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

