Three ICRC workers killed in Donetsk region by Russian shelling - Lubinets appeals to the Red Cross

Three staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed and two more people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Viroliubivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets. He called on the ICRC to officially recognize Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions, UNN reports.

Three Ukrainian citizens, ICRC staff members, were killed by Russian shelling! Two more people were also injured. Russian artillery shelling of Viroliubivka village in Donetsk region - wrote Lubinets.

According to him, the ICRC workers were in a truck transporting humanitarian aid.

"We already know about the shelling, but the ICRC, as well as the IFRC, are silent! No reaction, condemnation or expression of sympathy! Thus, this silence only covers up the criminal policy of the Russian Federation! The ICRC must officially and publicly recognize Russia's violation of the Geneva Conventions!" the Ombudsman emphasized.