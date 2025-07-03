Record layoffs: Microsoft cuts nearly 10,000 employees amid AI adoption

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 1858 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 11152 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 15557 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 23616 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 22596 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 20784 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 46495 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 149522 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92788 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78376 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)July 3, 01:51 AM • 32177 views
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 16587 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise buildingJuly 3, 03:07 AM • 37584 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 3July 3, 03:27 AM • 18904 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 32418 views
Publications
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 11162 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 149524 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 111608 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 127053 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 157070 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California09:28 AM • 1271 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 35972 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 45136 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 53037 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 108269 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Record layoffs: Microsoft cuts nearly 10,000 employees amid AI adoption

Kyiv • UNN

 • 447 views

Microsoft is cutting about 9,000 jobs worldwide, which is less than 4% of its workforce. This comes amid the company's record profits and the massive adoption of generative artificial intelligence.

Record layoffs: Microsoft cuts nearly 10,000 employees amid AI adoption

Despite a market value of over $3.6 trillion and quarterly profits of almost $26 billion, Microsoft is laying off about 9,000 employees worldwide. The company explains this as restructuring, but the mass layoffs coincide with the widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence, causing anxiety in the labor market. This is reported by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

The software giant, which plays a central role in the generative AI boom, confirmed to Gizmodo on Wednesday that it is "undergoing another major round of layoffs."

Although Microsoft did not provide an exact figure, saying it was "less than 4% of its workforce." However, Gizmodo estimates the total number of cuts at "approximately 9,000 jobs," based on internal announcements and previously reported cuts throughout the year.

As of June 2024, when the company last released data on its workforce, Microsoft had 228,000 employees.

According to the publication, the layoffs have so far occurred as follows: "less than 1% of staff were cut in January (related to performance), over 6,000 jobs were cut in May, and another 300 in June."

The total number of cuts for July will be about 8,777 jobs, or just under 4% of the global workforce

- Gizmodo calculated.

We continue to implement the organizational and personnel changes necessary to position the company and teams for success in a dynamic market

– said a Microsoft spokesperson, without providing further details.

The cuts affect a range of levels, departments, and geographic regions. A source familiar with the matter told Gizmodo that "Microsoft's gaming division, which includes Xbox, is one of those affected."

Record profits

Microsoft is the second most valuable company in the world with a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, second only to Nvidia. It is also in excellent financial health. In its latest fiscal quarter, its net profit increased by 18% to $25.8 billion, which the company announced in April. Revenue increased by 13 percent to $70.1 billion.

Cloud technologies and artificial intelligence are important resources for every business to expand production, reduce costs, and accelerate growth. From infrastructure and AI platforms to applications, we are innovating in all areas to empower our customers. These innovations can also lead to thousands of job cuts

– said CEO Satya Nadella in April.

While Microsoft does not officially link these job cuts to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, the timing of these moves raises questions.

At the Meta LlamaCon conference in April, Nadella told CEO Mark Zuckerberg that "20 to 30% of Microsoft's code is now written with AI tools."

Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott went even further, predicting that by 2030, AI will write 95% of all code used at the company.

Addition

The tech giant has invested billions in generative AI, particularly through its close partnership with OpenAI. This includes integrating large language models like GPT into Microsoft Office, GitHub, Azure, and Windows products. These tools are capable of writing, debugging, and deploying code, as well as handling administrative tasks, customer support, planning, and more. The company is betting that these technologies will change the way work is done. But for many workers, especially in the tech industry, AI is already replacing tasks and jobs.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Microsoft unveiled an AI system that diagnoses better than specialists, "solving" more than 8 out of 10 complex cases. Studies have shown that AI is significantly more accurate and effective than doctors in diagnosis.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Mark Zuckerberg
OpenAI
Microsoft
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9