Record graduation: 101 officers graduated from the National Defense University this year

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14871 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 141547 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139808 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 153540 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207623 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244021 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151085 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370723 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183155 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149948 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 141547 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120887 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139808 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 153540 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11257 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12558 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16703 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17938 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31699 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Record graduation: 101 officers graduated from the National Defense University this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14328 views

This year, the number of graduates of the National Defense University of Ukraine is a record - 101 officers, who were congratulated on their successful graduation by President Zelensky, Defense Minister Umerov and Commander-in-Chief Syrsky.

Record graduation: 101 officers graduated from the National Defense University this year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, together with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, congratulated the graduates of the strategic and operational training course of the National Defense University of Ukraine on their successful completion of training. This year's number of graduates is a record - 101 officers. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President and the Ministry of Defense.

The President presented the graduates with diplomas with honors. The Head of State noted that the task of the commanders who completed the training was to increase the strength and professionalism of national defense.

Zelenskyy emphasized that all the experience of Ukrainian defense in this war - the army, soldiers and commanders, combat units - must not only be preserved, but also expanded and scaled to the entire system of the Defense Forces.

"Courage means a lot in war. But courage together with professionalism, resilience together with knowledge of modern warfare practices, training together with technological capabilities are what should ensure our advantage, the Ukrainian advantage," he said.

The Minister of Defense noted that this year's number of university graduates is a record 101 officers.

The audience observed a minute of silence in memory of all those who gave their lives for the sake of our country and its people.

Addendum

According to the Office of the President, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 80,000 Ukrainians have been honored with state awards, and 426 soldiers have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, many of them posthumously.

Training of the first trainers for teachers of the updated subject "Defense of Ukraine" completed18.06.24, 09:32 • 11564 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91