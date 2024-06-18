Record graduation: 101 officers graduated from the National Defense University this year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, together with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, congratulated the graduates of the strategic and operational training course of the National Defense University of Ukraine on their successful completion of training. This year's number of graduates is a record - 101 officers. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President and the Ministry of Defense.

The President presented the graduates with diplomas with honors. The Head of State noted that the task of the commanders who completed the training was to increase the strength and professionalism of national defense.

Zelenskyy emphasized that all the experience of Ukrainian defense in this war - the army, soldiers and commanders, combat units - must not only be preserved, but also expanded and scaled to the entire system of the Defense Forces.

"Courage means a lot in war. But courage together with professionalism, resilience together with knowledge of modern warfare practices, training together with technological capabilities are what should ensure our advantage, the Ukrainian advantage," he said.

The Minister of Defense noted that this year's number of university graduates is a record 101 officers.

The audience observed a minute of silence in memory of all those who gave their lives for the sake of our country and its people.

Addendum

According to the Office of the President, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 80,000 Ukrainians have been honored with state awards, and 426 soldiers have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, many of them posthumously.

Training of the first trainers for teachers of the updated subject "Defense of Ukraine" completed