Training of the first trainers for teachers of the updated subject "Defense of Ukraine" completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11564 views

81 trainers have been trained and will be teaching the subject "Defense of Ukraine" to teachers in grades 10-11.

Training of the first trainers for teachers of the updated subject "Defense of Ukraine" completed

81 trainers have completed the training and will be able to transfer knowledge and skills to teachers of the subject "Defense of Ukraine" in grades 10-11. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Education.

Details

The 81 selected future trainers learned from representatives of the Azov Movement, the Molfar OSINT Agency, the Future Democratic School, and CMBS. The training covered the topics of national security and defense, information security, military management, as well as the specifics of working with students in grades 10-11 and pedagogy.

From now on, after holding the certificate, trainers will be able to conduct teacher training.

It is planned to launch a second wave of training for trainers in July due to the high demand and importance of teaching "Defense of Ukraine.

We want the subject of "Defense of Ukraine" to be taught in a new way starting September 1. And it is teachers who should drive these changes, so teacher training is an important focus. Our goal is to make sure that in the end, the teachers of "Defense of Ukraine" become inspirational for many young citizens: they form a strong patriotic position, provide knowledge to save lives both in peacetime and in war

-  said Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

Addendum

Who can become a coach:

  • teachers of the subject "Defense of Ukraine" and related subjects;
  • instructors of civil defense centers;
  • demobilized defenders of Ukraine;
  • professionals who actively work with young people. 

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on the introduction of initial general military training instead of pre-conscription training, which will be carried out through the subject "Defense of Ukraine" in educational institutions.

To implement the renewal of the "Defense of Ukraine" subject in 2023, the government has allocated UAH 1.74 billion to upgrade the qualifications of teachers of this subject, as well as to purchase teaching aids and computer equipment for classrooms.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

