Defence Intelligence units destroy Russian “Harmon” radar at the frontline - DIU

Reconnaissance men at the front destroyed a Russian radar along with its personnel, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on Friday in social media, UNN reports.

Details

"Soldiers of the active operations units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine discovered a Russian 1L122 "Harmon" radar station in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region," the statement reads.

Due to the weather conditions, "the first attempt to hit the enemy radar was not destructive, so the Muscovites, having heard the explosion, decided to evacuate the equipment - they folded the radar, loaded it into a car, and were about to leave, when it came again.

"As a result, the Harmon radar, the enemy's personnel, and the vehicle of Russian radio intelligence specialists were destroyed," the DIU said.

